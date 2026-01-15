Hoover hires Scott Promer as new city engineer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Promer Hoover City Engineer Scott Promer

The city of Hoover has hired a private engineering consultant as the new city engineer to replace Chris Reeves.

Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis selected Scott Promer for the job. Promer, whose first day was Monday, was the chairman of the water and transportation infrastructure subcommittee of Derzis’ transition team following last year’s city election.

Promer, a licensed professional engineer, most recently has been a director at Waggoner Engineering and has more than 27 years of experience leading infrastructure and industrial projects across the Southeast. He also has been a member of the Alabama Environmental Management Commission since 2017.

Promer grew up in Alabaster, went to John Carroll Catholic High School and has degrees in bioscience and engineering from Auburn University, as well as a master’s in business administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. In addition to working for Waggoner Engineering, he also has spent time working for BE&K and AECOM.

He currently lives in Vestavia Hills, but his parents live in Riverchase, and his daughter lives in the Green Valley community, he said.

He’s excited about the new position and looking forward to working with Chief Operations Officer Blake Miller, Assistant City Engineer Rosemary Ginn and others in the city, he said.