Hoover hires Pell City's City Manager Brian Muenger as city administrator

Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis today announced that Brian Muenger has been appointed as the city administrator for Hoover, effective immediately.

Muenger for the past 10 years has been the city manager for Pell City, where he oversaw more than 230 employees and a $40 million operating budget, guiding the city through over $30

million in capital improvements without issuing long-term debt and strengthening its financial position. He resigned that position in November.

Before that, Muenger served more than six years in Talladega, including almost five years as city manager and about a year and a half as assistant city manager.

Derzis, in a news release, said Muenger’s record of results and depth of experience made him the right choice for this critical role. Muenger’s background includes comprehensive planning, organizational leadership, commercial development, grant administration and long-term capital and financial planning.

“Brian brings a level of experience, professionalism and steady leadership that will immediately strengthen our operations,” Derzis said. “He has a proven track record of solving complex challenges, managing growth responsibly and delivering results that matter to residents. Adding someone of Brian’s caliber is another major step in putting the right team in place to advance and implement the priorities of my administration. I’m excited to welcome him to Hoover, and I have full confidence in his ability to help guide our city forward.”

Muenger holds a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and political science from Georgia College & State University. He is an active member of the International City/County Management Association and the Alabama City/County Management Association, where he previously served as president and received the Vocational Excellence Award in 2022.

Muenger, in a press release, said he is honored to join Hoover’s leadership team and eager to get to work.

“I am grateful to Mayor Derzis for the opportunity to serve Hoover’s residents, businesses and employees,” Muenger said. “Hoover is an incredible community with tremendous momentum. I look forward to supporting the mayor and council as we work together to strengthen operations, enhance services and build on Hoover’s strong foundation.”

Muenger is replacing Ken Grimes as Hoover’s city administrator. Grimes on Nov. 24 was appointed as Hoover’s director of economic development after two years in the role of city administrator.