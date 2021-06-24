PHOTOS: Hoover High School Class of 2021

× 1 of 20 Expand Graduates take photo before the start of the commencement ceremony. × 2 of 20 Expand Ria Shah gives one of the valedictory addresses. × 3 of 20 Expand × 4 of 20 Expand × 5 of 20 Expand × 6 of 20 Expand × 7 of 20 Expand × 8 of 20 Expand × 9 of 20 Expand × 10 of 20 Expand × 11 of 20 Expand × 12 of 20 Expand × 13 of 20 Expand × 14 of 20 Expand × 15 of 20 Expand × 16 of 20 Expand × 17 of 20 Expand × 18 of 20 Expand × 19 of 20 Expand × 20 of 20 Expand Prev Next

Graduates receive diplomas during Hoover High School’s commencement ceremony for the Buccaneer Class of 2021 at the on-campus stadium on May 24. Hoover High awarded 665 diplomas during the ceremony. Photos by Erin Nelson.