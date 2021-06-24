PHOTOS: Hoover High School Class of 2021

Graduates take photo before the start of the commencement ceremony.

Ria Shah gives one of the valedictory addresses.

Graduates receive diplomas during Hoover High School’s commencement ceremony for the Buccaneer Class of 2021 at the on-campus stadium on May 24. Hoover High awarded 665 diplomas during the ceremony. Photos by Erin Nelson.