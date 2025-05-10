Hoover High School choir to put on variety show Saturday, May 10

×
Image from Hoover High School choir Facebook page
The Hoover High School choir is having a variety show on Saturday, May 10, that will feature performances by the Paradigm show choir, Ten Bucs Worth male ensemble, Grace Note female ensemble and 25 individual acts.
The show is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. in the Hoover City Schools Performing Arts Center at Hoover High.
General admission seating costs $8 on myschoolfees.com or $10 cash at the door, while VIP tickets for the first six rows in the center section, cost $18 on myschoolfees.com or $20 cash at the door.
The show will be divided into two acts, and tickets are good for both acts. Here is the lineup of individual performers by act:
ACT 1:
- Isabella Bandy
- Bowden Prescott
- Maggie Oradat
- Owen Fuller
- Savannah Deakle and Will Noble
- Jordan Perry
- Elizabeth Dew
- Katelyn Eanes
- Thea Friedman
- Carys Chambers, Riley Jones, and Sawyer Poe
- Judah Gibbs
- Miriam Hodges
ACT 2:
- Allison McElrath
- Emma Varela
- Emily Lee
- Linley Gray and Silas Gamble
- A'Neal Sparks
- Rachel Swetz
- Josie Whitworth
- Sawyer Poe
- Riley and Parker Jones
- Maddie Hooker
- Dylan Roberts
- Claire McGlothin
- Evie Cagle