Hoover High School choir to put on variety show Saturday, May 10

× Expand Image from Hoover High School choir Facebook page

The Hoover High School choir is having a variety show on Saturday, May 10, that will feature performances by the Paradigm show choir, Ten Bucs Worth male ensemble, Grace Note female ensemble and 25 individual acts.

The show is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. in the Hoover City Schools Performing Arts Center at Hoover High.

General admission seating costs $8 on myschoolfees.com or $10 cash at the door, while VIP tickets for the first six rows in the center section, cost $18 on myschoolfees.com or $20 cash at the door.

The show will be divided into two acts, and tickets are good for both acts. Here is the lineup of individual performers by act:

ACT 1:

Isabella Bandy

Bowden Prescott

Maggie Oradat

Owen Fuller

Savannah Deakle and Will Noble

Jordan Perry

Elizabeth Dew

Katelyn Eanes

Thea Friedman

Carys Chambers, Riley Jones, and Sawyer Poe

Judah Gibbs

Miriam Hodges

ACT 2:

Allison McElrath

Emma Varela

Emily Lee

Linley Gray and Silas Gamble

A'Neal Sparks

Rachel Swetz

Josie Whitworth

Sawyer Poe

Riley and Parker Jones

Maddie Hooker

Dylan Roberts

Claire McGlothin

Evie Cagle

Buy tickets in advance here.