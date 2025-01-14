Hoover Health Fair and Wellness Expo planned for Jan. 15

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover Parks and Recreation Department

The Hoover Parks and Recreation Department plans to hold a Health Fair and Wellness Expo at the Hoover Recreation Center this Wednesday, Jan. 15.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and include more than 50 vendors sharing health care services, free health screenings and educational presentations from entities that include the Jefferson County Department of Health and the Riverchase Career Connection Center.

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers also plans to conduct a blood drive at the Hoover Rec Center on Wednesday. Traveling Tom’s Coffee Truck will be selling warm beverages, and fruits and snacks will be provided to all attendees, city officials said.

The Health Fair and Wellness Expo, supported by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, is free to the public. The Hoover Rec Center is at 600 Municipal Drive.