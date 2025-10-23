Hoover Halloween events this weekend (Oct. 24-26, 2025)

× Expand Photo from Bluff Park Witches Ride Facebook page Participants in a previous Bluff Park Witches Ride

As Halloween nears, fall festivals and related events are aplenty this weekend. Here’s a rundown of several taking place in the Hoover area:

Fall Craft Fair at Hoover Senior Center: Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 400 Municipal Drive; includes original art, home decor, knitted/crocheted items, handcrafted jewelry, holiday decor, and more.

Hoover First United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat: Oct. 25, 3-5 p.m., 1935 Patton Chapel Road; includes cotton candy, popcorn and games.

Bluff Park Witches Ride: Oct. 25; women dressed as witches ride bicycles and golf carts from Bluff Park Community Park at 570 Cloudland Drive to The Electric restaurant and bar in Bluff Park Village at 2146 Tyler Road, #212. Women gather at 3 p.m. and take flight at 3:30 p.m.; afterparty at The Electric.

Hoover's Best Trunk or Treat at ATA Action Martial Arts: Oct. 25, 5-7:30 p.m., 2760 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 102; free, family-friendly trunk-or-treat with costumes and candy.

Spooktacular Craft and Vendor Market at Riverchase Galleria: Oct. 25-26, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday; 2000 Galleria Circle; Hometown Vendor Market hosts independent businesses and merchants that specialize in food, drinks, jewelry, handmade crafts, home décor, fashion, art, wellness, design and more.

Bluff Park United Methodist Church Halloween Carnival: Oct. 26, 3-5 p.m., 733 Valley St.; free carnival including trunk-or-treat with lots of candy, a pumpkin patch, carnival games, popcorn, face painting, a dunk tank and more.

The Station Church Fall Family Fest: Oct. 26, 5-7 p.m., 6270 Park South Drive; includes trunk-or-treat with lots of candy, free food (hot dogs, doughnuts, ice cream, cotton candy), drinks, activities, face painting, inflatables, a hayride, petting zoo and more. The event is designed to focus on God's Word and the joy that Jesus provides, church officials said.