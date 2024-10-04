Hoover Halloween event guide: Zombies, witches and jack-o’-lanterns, oh my!

For those who love Halloween and all the trappings, there are numerous events around town in conjunction with the holiday, from kids’ activities to witches’ rides, a zombie film series, zombie prom and a citywide Halloween movie night at the Hoover Met. Check out details below:

Oct. 7: Zombie Film Double Feature. Hoover Library Theatre, 5:30-8:30 p.m. The Hoover Library Theatre is showing George Romero’s classic 1968 low-budget zombie horror movie, “Night of the Living Dead.” But before the iconic movie comes on the big screen, people can see “Birth of the Living Dead: The Making of Night of the Living Dead,” at 5:30 p.m. Viewers must be at least 17 years old with picture ID to be admitted.

Oct. 10: Jack-o’-lantern Art. East 59 Café at The Village at Lee Branch, 10:30-11:30 a.m., and Hoover Public Library, 6:30-8 p.m. Adults are invited to weave a jack-o’-lantern design using wood, nails and thread. Reservations open Sept. 26.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lance Shores, Hoover Public Library. A boy participates in activities at the Fairy Tale Forest Halloween at the Hoover Public Library in October 2023.

Oct. 11: Zombie Prom. Hoover Public Library, 8-10:30 p.m. Adults are invited to shake the dirt off their sequined high-low gowns and old tuxes and head over to the library for a zombie prom. Guests are asked to “dress to distress” and dance among the decaying decorations, ghoulish tunes and “spine-chilling” snacks.

Oct. 11-12: Cats, Bats and Crafts. Hoover Public Library, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Children are invited to discover the nocturnal world at an interactive display in the children’s department.

Oct. 14: Zombie Film Series: “Warm Bodies.” Hoover Library Theatre, 6:30-8:10 p.m. This 2013 movie, rated PG-13, tells the story of a tormented zombie who experiences a profound transformation after he begins an unusual relationship with the daughter of a military leader charged with eradicating the undead.

Oct. 15: Potions Party. Hoover Public Library, 4-5 p.m. Children in grades 5-7 are invited to brew their own concoctions with “potion” ingredients provided by the library. Registration is required and starts Oct. 1.

Oct. 15: Creatures of the Night. Hoover Public Library, 6-8 p.m. Teens and adults are invited to learn about bats and other nocturnal animals in Alabama.

Oct. 20: Movie Night at the Met: “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, 6:30 p.m. Free movie on the jumbotron and free popcorn.

Oct. 21: Zombie Film Series: “REC.” Hoover Library Theatre, 6:30-7:50 p.m. In this Spanish-speaking film with English subtitles, late-night TV host Angela and her videographer are following firefighters on a call to an apartment building, but the police seal off the building after an old woman is infected by a virus that gives her inhuman strength. The movie is rated R. Viewers must be at least 17 years old with picture ID to be admitted.

Oct. 22: Franken Puppets & Zombarbies. Hoover Public Library, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to grab glitter and a glue gun and make creepy creations out of old puppets and dolls. Registration required and opens Oct. 8.

Oct. 25: Paws and Claws Howl-o-ween Bash. Hoover Public Library, 7-9 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for families with sensory-sensitive people. This event, designed mostly for children, is the library’s biggest annual Halloween activity and this year is themed around dogs and cats. There will be crafts, activities and games in the children’s department, Library Plaza, Plaza Reading Room and Friends of the Hoover Library meeting room and on the theater level. There should be 15 or so stations, including areas related to the “Paw Patrol,” “Bluey” and “Clifford the Big Red Dog” TV shows; “Dog Man” and “Pete the Cat” children’s books; and other comic characters, said Jeremy Davis, the children’s director at the library. “We’re going to do as much as we can for kids to make sure they have fun … and fun for parents as well,” Davis said. “It’s a fantastic time. We have a blast. The staff loves doing it. We always make it a fun night for families. We look forward to doing it every year.”

Oct. 27: Bluff Park Witches Ride. 5:30 p.m. This is a chance for women in Bluff Park ages 18 or older to ride through the neighborhood on bicycles or golf carts in a parade, dressed as witches and throwing out candy or beads. Women are asked to begin assembling by the Shades Cliff Pool at the Bluff Park Community Park at 517 Cloudland Drive at 4:30 p.m. The ride begins at 5:30 p.m. and will proceed north on Cloudland Drive, turn right onto Lester Lane, right onto Clearview Road, left onto Old Briar Trail, left onto Lester Lane, right onto Clearview Road and left into the Bluff Park Village shopping center. There will be an after-party at The Electric bar and restaurant. Cost to participate is $30, with any leftover proceeds to benefit The WellHouse, which seeks to rescue and restore female victims of human trafficking who have been sexually exploited.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Star Lake Witches Ride Facebook page. Women participate in a previous Star Lake Witches Ride in the Green Valley community in Hoover.

Oct. 27: Star Lake Witches Ride. 5:45 p.m. Women in the Green Valley community are invited to ride through the neighborhood on bicycles or golf carts, dressed as witches. The ride is supported by sponsors, with revenues exceeding costs going to the Green Valley Church food bank.

Oct. 31: Trick-or-treating at the Library. Hoover Public Library, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Kids are invited to dress up in costume and go to different staff work stations throughout the library to ask for candy.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Metropolitan Complex. Visitors at the 2023 Spookfest Halloween event at the Hoover RV Park.

Oct. 31: Spookfest. Hoover RV Park, 4:30-7 p.m. People are invited to trick-or-treat at the Hoover RV Park, visit business booths to get candy, get a temporary tattoo and play on inflatables. About 1,200 people came last year in the inaugural event, said Annie Tweedy, the community and public relations coordinator for the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.