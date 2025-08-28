Hoover garbage service to be delayed next week due to 2025 Labor Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amwaste An Amwaste truck makes the rounds to pick up garbage.

Residential garbage pickup in Hoover will be delayed by one day next week due to the Labor Day holiday, officials said.

Amwaste will not pick up garbage on Labor Day, which is Monday, Sept. 1. Instead, the trash schedule will change for the entire week so that residents still receive pickup twice during the week.

Residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Monday and Thursday will have garbage picked up on Tuesday, Sept. 2, and Friday, Sept. 5.

Residents who normally gave their garbage picked up Tuesday and Friday will have garbage picked up on Wednesday, Sept. 3, and Saturday, Sept. 6.

Garbage service will return to the normal schedule the following week, starting Monday, Sept. 8.