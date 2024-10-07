Hoover Freedom Award winner impacted students, country

× Expand Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle. Retired Air Force Col. Chris Moulton was presented the 2024 Hoover Freedom Award by the Hoover Veterans Committee.

Colonel, deputy commander and teacher are only a few of the hats Col. Chris Moulton has worn during his decorated career. Now he can add “Freedom Award winner” to that list.

Hoover Veterans Committee members selected Moulton to receive the 2024 Freedom Award, which was given to him at a recent Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon. His service both as a member of the military and to the community set him apart, said Nan Baldwin, CEO for the Hoover chamber.

“This is a wonderful time to be an American and a wonderful time to honor the people who serve our country,” Baldwin said when the award was presented to Moulton. “To think of all of the service that you’ve rendered, not only to this country, but to our community, … thank you for being our inspiration to know that we need to do a little bit more to serve not only our country and our families, but also this community.”

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Pocopanni, chairman of the Hoover Veterans Committee, made the award presentation to Moulton. The committee considers an individual’s civilian work, what they’ve done in the community, how they have supported the country’s military and patriotic ideals, their connection to the Hoover community and their overall character.

“Col. Chris Moulton leads by example. He has had a wonderful effect on our community, our children and our country,” Pocopanni said. “He embodies all of the ideals and attributes of the Hoover Freedom Award. His sense of patriotism and professionalism is a model for all of us to emulate and is second to none.”

During his military career, Moulton did everything from flying combat missions and writing speeches for commanders to serving as an instructor and flight examiner for the U.S. Air Force. He’s been stationed in Afghanistan, Iraq and the Balkans, with the goal of bettering the nations and communities.

While he’s worn his uniform for 41 years and counting, Moulton said he’s found even more fulfillment after his military retirement as a teacher.

Moulton has spent the past 16 years teaching students in the Junior ROTC program — with the last six years spent at Hoover High School. He moved to Homewood High School this year.

His students have gone on to become neonatal intensive care unit nurses, social workers, members of the military, EMTs, teachers and much more. From current to past students, Moulton said he’s thankful that he’s been able to impact their lives.

“The future and our community’s future are going to be built on the quality of the good men and women we teach, develop and inspire. I’ve always felt privileged to be able to help inspire and bring along young adults,” Moulton said. “I’ve never taken it for granted, and that’s why this award means so much to me because it’s kind of a marker for what I’ve done — dedicating myself to make sure our community has all of these men and women spread out serving.”