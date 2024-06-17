Hoover Fire Department wins Boots & Badges blood drive for first time

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Tom Riser of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, donates blood at the 2024 Hoover Boots and Badges blood drive at Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, with assistance from American Red Cross employee LaToria Austin. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A T-shirt from the 2024 Hoover Boots and Badges blood drive at Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, June 13, 2024. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson American Red Cross employee Monica Cole helps Hoover police Lt. Wayne Weems and Sgt. Jerry Edwards with their blood donations at the 2024 Hoover Boots and Badges blood drive at Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, June 13, 2024. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A sign directs people to the Hoover Boots and Badges blood drive at Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, June 13, 2024. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson An inflatable drop of blood welcomes people to Hoover City Hall for the 2024 Hoover Boots and Badges blood drive in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Prev Next

The Hoover Fire Department scored its first victory in the Hoover Boots & Badges blood drive last week, bringing in more donors than the Hoover Police Department for the first time.

The blood drive, held Thursday at Hoover City Hall, attracted 130 people, 71 of whom came to give blood on behalf of the Fire Department, while 59 people came to donate blood on behalf of the Police Department, said Jojo Burnett, a representative for the Alabama chapter of the American Red Cross. Because some people were unable to actually give for various reasons, the blood drive netted 125 units of blood, which is more than the 121 units of blood collected last year, Burnett said.

The goal this year was to get at least 122 units of blood, and that was accomplished.

People who donated blood were offered a Hoover Boots & Badges T-shirt and were eligible to receive a $15 gift card to a merchant of choice.

Summertime frequently is a critical time for blood donations because people tend to travel more and are less available to make donations, Burnett said.