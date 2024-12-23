Hoover Fire Department to escort Santa again on Christmas Eve 2024

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Santa Claus arrives in a fire truck at the official Christmas tree lighting for the city of Hoover, Alabama, at Hoover City Hall on Dec. 3, 2024

The Hoover Fire Department once again plans to escort Santa Claus around town on Christmas Eve in the city’s fire trucks.

The first truck is scheduled to head out with Santa aboard about 3 p.m., and the firefighters should be busy chauffering him around until about 9:30 p.m.

Parents can see a schedule of expected times at various subdivisions and streets here.

Because the city keeps growing, the Fire Department can’t make it to every street, so firefighters suggest that people who live on shorter dead-end streets come to a busier main thoroughfare for a better chance to see Santa.

Also, it’s possible fire crews could get sent to an emergency call, so that could disrupt the schedule. If emergencies occur, they’ll try to get back on schedule but unfortunately may miss some areas, the department said.