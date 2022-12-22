Hoover Fire Department to escort Santa again on Christmas Eve 2022

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Fire Department Santa Claus waves from a Hoover Fire Department truck.

For kids who want to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, the Hoover Fire Department plans to give the jolly old elf a ride all around town on the night of his big deliveries.

Firefighters will be escorting Saint Nick throughout city streets in their shiny, red fire engines between roughly 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. as they help him scout out the neighborhoods.

People frequently come out to the edge of their driveways to see Santa as he rides by in the fire truck, but he has a busy schedule to keep and doesn’t have time to stop for pictures or anything like that, said fire Division Chief Duane Prater.

However Santa covers a lot of ground in a short amount of time, Prater said. “We hit just about every street in the city,” he said. There are a few dead-end streets that are less easily accessible that may not make the list, but every station in town assists Santa, Prater said.

People can go to the Hoover Fire Department website for an estimated arrival time at various streets, but people should be aware that Santa’s schedule could be interrupted if firefighters are called to respond to an emergency, he said.

In the event of very bad weather, Santa may stay at Hoover fire stations for visits from kids, but notices to that effect would be posted on Christmas Eve if that becomes necessary, Prater said.

FIRE DEPARTMENT SANTA RUN

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 24, 3-9:30 p.m.

WHERE: Throughout the city

INFO: hooverfire.org