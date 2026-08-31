Hoover events guide: September 2026

TOGETHER WITH TOTS

Where: Hoover Public Library, Youth Program Room, 200 Municipal Drive

When: Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.

Cost: Free; registration required.

Details: Little ones can enjoy stories, songs and time together during Together with Tots at Hoover Public Library. Designed especially for children ages 18–36 months, this interactive storytime gives toddlers and their caregivers a fun introduction to books, music and early learning in a welcoming setting. Space is limited, and registration is required for each session.

More Info: hooverlibrary.org

IMMERSIVE YOGA AT ALDRIDGE GARDENS

Where: Aldridge Gardens, 3530 Lorna Road

When: Thursdays in September, 10–11 a.m.

Cost: Registration required; see event website for details.

Details: Find a little calm surrounded by the natural beauty of Aldridge Gardens during Immersive Yoga. Led by Erin Tate, this beginner-friendly, restorative class welcomes participants of all experience levels for a peaceful morning practice. The weekly sessions offer an opportunity to slow down, stretch and recharge while enjoying the serene garden setting.

More Info: aldridgegardens.com

BRUNCH & BUBBLY AT BOARD IN BIRMINGHAM

Where: Board In Birmingham, 5426 U.S. 280, Suite 6

When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: $29.95 plus tax.

Details: Start your Saturday with a creative take on brunch during Brunch & Bubbly at Board In Birmingham. Known as Alabama’s first charcuterie restaurant, Board pairs its signature approach to meats, cheeses and accompaniments with a special brunch experience each weekend. Guests can settle into the cozy Greystone-area restaurant for a leisurely morning of food, drinks and conversation. Reservations are encouraged because seating is limited.

More Info: boardbham.com

ROSS BRIDGE 8K AND HEALTH EXPO

Where: Ross Bridge Village Center, 2101 Grand Ave.

When: Sept. 5, 8 a.m. to noon

Cost: 8K registration $75 in advance; 1-mile Fun Run $50. Race-day pricing may vary.

Details: Lace up for a scenic morning at the Ross Bridge 8K and Health Expo. The 8K course begins in Ross Bridge Village Center and winds through six distinctive neighborhoods, offering runners and walkers a beautiful route through the community. A one-mile Fun Run begins at 9 a.m., and the accompanying Health Expo features vendors, prizes and activities for children.

More Info: runsignup.com/Race/AL/Hoover/RossBridge8KandHealthExpo

7TH ANNUAL CELEBRATE THE FAMILY EXPO

Where: Finley Center at the Hoover Met Complex, 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway

When: Sept. 12, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Details: Bring the whole family to the 7th Annual Celebrate the Family Expo for a day of activities, giveaways and community connections. Hosted by Birmingham Christian Family, the free event features a Kids Zone along with exhibitors and organizations sharing resources focused on the physical, emotional and spiritual well-being of families. Guests can explore helpful services, enjoy family-friendly fun and connect with local businesses and community organizations all under one roof.

More Info: birminghamchristian.com

SDEA GOLF CLASSIC

Where: Greystone Golf & Country Club, Founders Course

When: Sept. 15

Cost: Registration required; see event website for team and sponsorship information.

Details: Hit the links for a good cause during the 2026 SDEA Golf Classic benefiting the Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association. Golfers will enjoy an afternoon of competition at Greystone's Founders Course, along with special contests, prizes and drawings. Lunch will be served following registration and practice time, with dinner and an awards gathering after the round. Proceeds from this year's tournament will help provide scholarships for students attending the STS Institute, SDEA's ministry training school.

More Info: sdeagolf.com

VINTAGE MARKET DAYS OF BIRMINGHAM: COZY AND COLLECTED

Where: Finley Center, 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway

When: Sept. 24, 3–8 p.m.; Sept. 25–26, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Cost: Tickets required; children 12 and younger are free.

Details: Spend a day treasure hunting during Vintage Market Days of Birmingham's fall event, Cozy and Collected. More than 125 dealers will fill the Finley Center with vintage and antique finds, handmade treasures, clothing and jewelry, architectural salvage, fall décor, holiday gifts and more. Shoppers can also enjoy food trucks, sweet treats, DIY activities and giveaways. The entire market is indoors, and parking is free throughout the weekend.

More Info: vintagemarketdays.com/market/birmingham

MARLON WAYANS AT THE STARDOME

Where: Stardome Comedy Club, 1818 Data Drive

When: Sept. 25, 6 & 8:15 p.m.; Sept. 26, 6 & 8:30 p.m.; Sept. 27, 6 p.m.

Cost: Tickets required; prices vary by show.

Details: Get ready for a weekend of laughs when actor, writer, producer and comedian Marlon Wayans takes the stage at the Stardome. Known for his work in film and television as well as his high-energy stand-up, Wayans brings his latest material to Hoover for five performances over three nights. His recent comedy special, Good Grief, reached No. 1 on Prime Video during its first week, and his live shows continue to draw audiences across the country.

More Info: stardome.com

HOOVER LIBRARY:

Sept. 13: NovelTea Book Club – The Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben, 3–4 p.m., Friends Meeting Room.

Sept. 14: Now Showing – Indian Summer, 2–4 p.m., Library Theatre.

Sept. 23: Mamma Mia!, 6:30–8:30 p.m., Library Theatre.

Sept. 26: Stories Unbound, 10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Friends Meeting Room, Plaza Reading Room and Plaza.

Sept. 28: The Monthly Assembly with Red Mountain Regency Dance Society, 6:30–8:30 p.m., Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms.

Sept. 29: Bare Hands Inc. Memorial Altar Box Workshop, 6–8:30 p.m., Fitzgerald & Shakespeare

For a complete list of September events, visit hooverlibrary.org.

HOOVER GOVERNMENT MEETINGS:

For information about Hoover boards, committees and public meetings, visit hooveralabama.gov/27/Government.