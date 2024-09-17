Hoover Events Guide September 2024

Sept. 3-Oct. 30: Visual art exhibition featuring the art of Michael Ottersen. Hoover Public Library. Ottersen is a Seattle-based abstract artist.

Sept 7: 9/11 Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony & Stair Climb. Riverchase Galleria. The city of Hoover’s annual ceremony to remember the people who died in service on the day of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is scheduled for 9 a.m. in the food court at the Riverchase Galleria. Immediately after the service, the city plans to hold its fourth annual memorial stair climb at The Offices at 3000 Riverchase office tower next to the Galleria shopping mall. Participants will repeatedly climb the stairwells of the building until they reach the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, which is the number of stories that were in the twin towers of the World Trade Center before the buildings came crashing down. The climb event is done in remembrance of the first responders who climbed the stairs of the World Trade Center and gave their lives in an effort to save others. The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Hoover Public Safety Foundation, with participants paying $30 to do the climb. Participants get a T-shirt and have a box lunch provided. Registration is open until the time of the event, but people can pre-register by going to eventbrite.com and searching for “9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.” For more information, call 205-444-7655.

Sept. 7-8: Perfect Game Fall Classic. Hoover Metropolitan Complex. Come watch 15U-18U teams play baseball. The gate fee is $22 per person for a full tournament pass. Daily passes are available for $12 per person or $5 per person for people age 65 or older or in the military (ID required). Children ages 14 and younger get in free. For more information, contact Charles Lane at clane@perfectgame.org.

Sept. 10-11: Piggly Wiggly Food Show. Hoover Metropolitan Complex. Piggly Wiggly Alabama Distributing Co. has a show for store owners to meet directly with suppliers and take advantage of promotional opportunities.

Sept. 13-14: Celebrate the Family Expo. Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. Birmingham Christian Family magazine is putting on its fifth annual expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a kids zone, live music, exhibition area, food trucks, food and product samples, a celebrity chef stage with tips and samples and free document shredding by the RecyclABILITY program of The ARC of Central Alabama. For more information, email expo@christianfamilypublications.com or call 205-408-7150.

Sept. 13-14: Bargains on the Bluff Fall/Winter Consignment Sale. Bluff Park United Methodist Church. Sale is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with some items marked 50% off Saturday. People who volunteer at the sale can shop early Thursday. Consignors choose their own prices and keep 70% of sale proceeds. The other 30% goes to support the summer Vacation Bible School at the church, which is free to all children in the community, and the church’s Parents Day Out Little Imaginations program. There is a $10 consignor fee. For more information, go to bargainsonthebluff.com.

Sept. 14-15: Perfect Game Fall Elite Championship. Hoover Metropolitan Complex. Come watch 15U-18U teams play baseball. The gate fee is $22 per person for a full tournament pass. Daily passes are available for $12 per person or $5 per person for people age 65 or older or in the military (ID required). Children ages 14 and younger get in free. For more information, contact Charles Lane at clane@perfectgame.org.

Sept 20-21: Spain Park HeffStrong Volleyball Tournament, Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

Sept. 21-22: Perfect Game Hoover Fall Invitational, Hoover Metropolitan Complex. Come watch 15U-18U teams play baseball. The gate fee is $22 per person for a full tournament pass. Daily passes are available for $12 per person or $5 per person for people age 65 or older or in the military (ID required). Children ages 14 and younger get in free. For more information, contact Charles Lane at clane@perfectgame.org.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Library Dan Tyminski

Sept. 26-27: Dan Tyminski Concert. Hoover Library Theatre, 7 p.m. each night. Dan Tyminski, a 14-time Grammy Award winner and four-time Male Vocalist of the Year for the International Bluegrass Music Association, will kick off the Hoover Library Theatre’s 2024-25 season. Tyminski is well known for his performance of “I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow” in the film “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?” and his global smash “Hey Brother” with Swedish DJ Avicii has been streamed over 1 billion times to date. Tyminski has played guitar and mandolin for Alison Krauss and Union Station since 1994. His 2023 album and original bluegrass compositions debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s bluegrass albums chart. Tickets are $38 each and can be purchased online at thelibrarytheatre.com. Full-season tickets for this year were set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 27 for last year’s full-season ticket holders and at 10 a.m. on Aug. 29 for anyone. Individual show tickets were set to go on sale Aug. 30.

Sept. 26-28: Vintage Market Days. Finley Center at Hoover Metropolitan Complex. A market featuring 80,000 square feet of interior designers, decorators and more than 125 dealers of vintage and antique goods, handmade goods, clothing, jewelry, architectural salvage items, holiday gifts, home décor, seasonal plantings and more. There also will be gourmet fudge and chocolates, gourmet olive oils, other treats, food trucks, do-it-yourself clinics and giveaways. Hours are 3-8 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $17 for Thursday (with free re-entry Friday and Saturday) or $13 Friday or Saturday (with free re-entry). Discounts available online at vintagemarketdays.com/market/birmingham/index.php. Children 12 and younger admitted free. Free parking all weekend.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 190921_Head_Over_Teal_JA_3 Head Over Teal

Sept. 28: Head Over Teal 5K/10K. The Preserve community. Both races will be in The Preserve community and will start at 8 a.m. The races benefit the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, which focuses on early detection research, awareness, education and support services for gynecologic cancer patients and families. Parking will be at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, with shuttles starting at 6:30 a.m. There will be fall-themed activities, food and beverages after the races. Pets and strollers welcome in the races, but all pets must be on a leash, and owners must clean up after their pets. The cost is $35 for the 5K or $10K, but the price for the 10K goes up to $40 on Sept. 1. A sleep-in registration (with T-shirt only) is $30. Gynecologic cancer survivors who would like a survivor race T-shirt should register by Aug. 31 and note “yes” to the survivor question. The foundation also is collecting names and color photos to add to a 2024 memorial garden that will be on display at the event. To add a loved one to the memorial garden, email igoddard@thinkoflaura.org. For more information, go to thinkoflaura.org/headoverteal.