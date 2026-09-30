Hoover events guide: October 2026

SHADES CREST ARTS AND CRAFTS FAIR

Where: Shades Crest Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 452 Park Ave., Hoover

When: Saturday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Details: Shop locally made art and handmade goods at the annual Shades Crest Arts and Crafts Fair. The event brings together artists and crafters for a day of shopping, food and activities at Shades Crest Baptist Church. The fair coincides with the nearby Bluff Park Art Show, making the area a destination for art lovers throughout the day. Proceeds from exhibitor table rentals and food sales will benefit Lift Up the Vulnerable, an organization working to protect and empower vulnerable children and women.

Contact: 205-822-1360

More Info: shadescrest.org

BHM26.2 RACE SERIES

Where: The Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex

When: Sunday, Oct. 4, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Varies by race; advance registration required.

Details: Hit the pavement for a cause at the BHM26.2 Race Series, a full day of running and family fun benefiting Magic Moments. The event includes a marathon, half marathon, 5-person marathon relay, 10K, 5K and kids fun run, with options for runners of a variety of ages and experience levels. More than 2,000 runners participate in the annual event, which has raised more than $1 million to help bring special experiences to Alabama children facing serious medical conditions. Race day also includes a family-friendly after party with food, entertainment and a kids’ zone.

More Info: bhm262.com

ALABAMA WOODWORKERS GUILD ANNUAL MEMBERS EXHIBITION

Where: Hoover Public Library, 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover

When: Oct. 11-15, during regular library hours

Cost: Free

Details: Discover the artistry and craftsmanship of local woodworkers during the Alabama Woodworkers Guild Annual Members Exhibition. Handmade creations from guild members ranging from beginners to master craftsmen will be displayed throughout the Friends Gallery, Shakespeare Room and Southern Voices Gallery. The annual exhibition offers visitors a chance to see a variety of woodworking styles, techniques and projects created by talented artisans from across the area.

Contact: 205-444-7800

More Info: hooverlibrary.org

ÉTOUFFÉE SOIRÉE WITH BYRD & CHASE

Where: Jubilee Joe’s Cajun Seafood Restaurant, 5190 Medford Drive, Suite 114, Hoover

When: Sunday, Oct. 18, 5 p.m.

Details: Spend a Sunday evening enjoying Cajun cuisine and live music during Étouffée Soirée at Jubilee Joe’s. Byrd & Chase will perform an acoustic mix of country, pop, blues and rock on the patio, with song requests welcome. Grab a plate of your favorite Cajun fare, settle in and enjoy an easygoing evening of food and live local music.

Contact: 205-982-7797

More Info: jubileejoes.com