Hoover events guide: November 2026

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTINGS

Where: Hoover Steaks & Wines, 5868 Elsie Road

When: Tuesdays and Fridays throughout November, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Discover something new during Hoover Steaks & Wines’ complimentary twice-weekly tastings. Guests can stop by on Tuesday and Friday evenings to sample selections from rotating wineries, distributors and importers while learning more about different varietals, regions and producers. The casual tastings offer both experienced wine enthusiasts and curious newcomers a chance to expand their palates, ask questions and find new favorites in a relaxed setting.

More Info: hooversteaksandwines.com

NATURE JOURNALING CLASS

Where: Aldridge Gardens, 3530 Lorna Road

When: Nov. 7 and 11, 10-11:30 a.m.

Cost: Free; registration required

Details: Slow down and take inspiration from the natural world during the Nature Journaling Class at Aldridge Gardens. Instructor Amy Sides will guide participants through simple, stress-free prompts designed to encourage observation, curiosity and creativity. No previous art experience is needed, and pencils, paper and colored pencils will be provided. The class focuses less on creating a finished work of art and more on using drawing and writing as tools for noticing and appreciating the beauty found in everyday surroundings.

More Info: aldridgegardens.com

YOUNG ARTIST RECEPTION

Where: Hoover Public Library, Youth Program Room, 200 Municipal Drive

When: Nov. 8, 3-4 p.m.

Details: Celebrate the creativity of young artists during Hoover Public Library’s monthly Young Artist Reception. The event honors the library’s featured young artists and gives families, friends and visitors a chance to view their work and recognize their accomplishments in a welcoming library setting. The reception is designed for children and families and offers a simple way to support young talent in the community.

More Info: hooverlibrary.org

SALUTE TO SERVICE

Where: Finley Center, 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway

When: Nov. 10, 8:30-11 a.m.

Details: Join the city of Hoover for its annual Salute to Service, a special program recognizing and honoring veterans in the community, including members of the city workforce. The event brings residents together to celebrate the service, sacrifice and dedication of those who have served in the U.S. armed forces while continuing Hoover’s longstanding tradition of honoring local veterans.

More Info: hooveralabama.gov

COFFEE & CONTACTS

Where: Location to be announced

When: Nov. 12, 8-9 a.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Start the morning making new business connections during the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Coffee & Contacts. The casual networking event gives chamber members, local professionals, entrepreneurs and guests an opportunity to meet, exchange ideas and build relationships over coffee before the workday begins. Each gathering is hosted at a different Hoover-area business, offering attendees a chance to discover local companies while expanding their professional network.

More Info: hooverchamber.org

BIRMINGHAM FALL CRAFT & VENDOR MARKET

Where: Riverchase Galleria, 2000 Galleria Circle

When: Nov. 14, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Nov. 15, noon to 6 p.m.

Details: Shop local and get a head start on holiday gift buying during the Birmingham Fall Craft & Vendor Market at Riverchase Galleria. The two-day indoor market will feature local makers, crafters and small businesses offering handmade goods, seasonal decor, apparel, self-care items, sweet treats, gifts and other unique finds. The family-friendly event offers shoppers a chance to support independent vendors while enjoying a festive fall weekend at the Galleria.

More Info: hometownvendormarket.com

HANDEL’S “MESSIAH”: 79TH ANNUAL PRESENTATION

Where: Riverchase United Methodist Church, 1953 Old Montgomery Highway

When: Nov. 22, 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Begin the holiday season with one of the Birmingham area’s longstanding musical traditions as the Alabama Civic Chorale presents its 79th annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah.” The chorale will be accompanied by members of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra for an afternoon featuring Handel’s beloved choral masterpiece. The performance is free and open to the public, and early arrival is recommended.

More Info: alabamacivicchorale.com

HOOVER LIBRARY EVENTS

Nov. 4: Story Sprouts. 10:30 a.m. Youth Program Room. Children ages 4 and younger can dance and play during an interactive movement storytime.

Nov. 9: Crafting Kindness. 3 p.m. Friends Meeting Room and Plaza. Help create and sign holiday cards for members of the Hoover community who may be homebound during the holidays.

Nov. 10: “Looking at Tattoos in Early America.” 6 p.m. Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms. Mairin Odle explores the history and cultural significance of tattooing in early America.

Nov. 10: Live on the Plaza featuring Bryce Mullins. 7 p.m. Plaza. Enjoy an evening performance by fingerstyle guitarist and songwriter Bryce Mullins.