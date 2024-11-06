Hoover Events Guide November 2024

All Month: Visual Art Exhibition — Curtis Shannon. All day. Hoover Public Library, Friends Gallery. This program is exhibition only and does not include an opening reception. See visual art by Curtis Shannon and witness how his studio practice uses photography, analog/digital collage and assemblage to investigate places he has seen and how it felt. For more information about the exhibit, visit events.hooverlibrary.org/event/11078178. You can learn more about Curtis Shannon and his art on his website, cshnn.com/one.

Nov. 2-3: Moss Rock Festival. Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hoover Met parking lot, 5500 Stadium Trace Parkway. Bring the family to experience this fall festival in its 19th year. Expect to see artists, designers and other craftsmen working with natural materials; shop from a variety of local vendors selling body, home, and other products; and enjoy food trucks and other confections from local bakers and chefs. Enjoy live music and performances on the Crescent Stage, the Wonderkids Studio and more. In addition, the beer garden is back for its 13th year and open both days beginning at 12:30 p.m. Separate tickets must be purchased for the beer garden, and the ticket includes a commemorative glass, more than 50 craft beers to sample, snacks, the option to watch football in the “man cave” and two-day admission to the festival. Beer garden tickets cost $35 until Nov. 1 and $45 afterward. General admission tickets include admission both days and cost $12 in advance or $15 at the gate. Kids 18 years and younger are free. For advanced ticket purchases and more information, visit mossrockfestival.com.

Nov. 7: Live on the Plaza — The Onlys. 7-8:30 p.m. Hoover Public Library Plaza. Enjoy live music from The Onlys. The band plays a wide variety of music from the 1950s to the present. For more information, visit events.hooverlibrary.org/event/11318707.

Nov. 9-10: Birmingham Fall Craft and Vendor Market. Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday hours are noon to 6 p.m. Riverchase Galleria, 2000 Galleria Circle. Hometown Vendor Market is hosting the fall market, offering shoppers a variety of options from local, independent businesses. Find fashion accessories, clothing, art, decor, crafts, handmade gifts and more. Visit hometownvendormarket.com/birminghamfall for more information.

Nov. 10: The Mountain Grass Unit. 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Library Theatre, 200 Municipal Drive. Come for a live performance of The Mountain Grass Unit, consisting of three pickers from Birmingham (Drury Anderson, Luke Black and Sam Wilson). Expect traditional bluegrass and songs from other musical genres performed with an unique bluegrass twist. For tickets and more information, visit thelibrarytheatre.com/mgu.

Nov. 12: Senior and Veterans Informational Expo. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aveda Arts & Sciences Institute, 3200 Galleria Circle. Senior citizens, their caregivers and veterans are invited to this educational and informational expo. Learn more about resources and options for Medicare, long-term care, home care, hospice, sitting services, non-emergency transportation, senior communities and facilities, placement services for home care and facilities, senior real estate specialists, estate planning and more. The Hoover Fire Department will offer blood pressure checks. Veterans Affairs will have its mobile unit available for veteran wellness checks. Keynote speakers are Dr. Marcia Bygrave from Care Connect Training Solution, Karen Spears from Two Oaks Way, Christy Hayes Wilson, Lerone Jackson with the VA, Hoover EMS and Danny Noles from the Noles Group. In addition, the VA will offer information about VA outreach, intimate partner violence assistance program, suicide prevention, healthy living and veteran health records. This event is free for everyone to attend and hosted by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit business.hooverchamber.org/events/calendar.

Nov. 19: Friend Speed Dating. 6-8 p.m. Hoover Library Plaza. This event is designed to help adults make new friends. Attendees spend two minutes talking with each of the other attendees in speed-dating style. After that portion, participants may have coffee and share a casual activity or craft. Register online at events.hooverlibrary.org/event/11077161.

Nov. 20-23: Market Noel. Thursday hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Finley Center, Stadium Trace Parkway. The 2024 Market Noel is presented by the Junior League of Birmingham. Shoppers can view the digital shopping guide before Market Noel begins and shop in person from a variety of vendors. Food and drinks will be available for purchase on site. Funds raised by the Junior League of Birmingham go to continue local service initiatives and community projects. Adult tickets are $15; children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. For advance tickets and more information, visit marketnoel.net.