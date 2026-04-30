Hoover events guide: May 2026

DERBY & DINING

Where: Oris & Oak, 613 Sanders Road

When: Friday, May 1, 6-10 p.m.

Details: The Hoover City Schools Foundation invites people to a Kentucky Derby-themed evening featuring derby attire, a catered dinner, live music, and live and silent auctions. All proceeds from the event support the foundation, which funds innovative academic programs, college scholarships and classroom grants that benefit students and teachers across the district. The foundation also will be giving out Lasting Impression awards to teachers who make lasting impressions on students’ lives.

Cost: $125

More info: hoovercsf.org

5K MEOW-A-THON & 1-MILE WHISKER WALK

Where: Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road

When: Saturday, May 2, 5K at 8 a.m.; 1-mile walk at 9:30 a.m.

Details: Benefit for the Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue, a no-kill, cage-free cat shelter in Hoover. Check-in and race-day registration begins at 7 a.m., but online registration is available now through midnight the night before. Packet pickup will be available May 9 at Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue at 3432 Old Columbiana Road, 12:30-6 p.m.

Cost: 5K is $25, or $15 for children 10 and younger; 1-mile walk is $15, or $5 for children 10 and younger; cost increases $5 the day of the race.

More info: runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/KittyKatHavenAndRescue5KMeowAThon

HOOVER SMALL BUSINESS ALLIANCE BREAKFAST

Where: Aldridge Gardens, 3530 Lorna Road

When: Thursday, May 7, 8-9 a.m.

Details: The Hoover Small Business Alliance invites all people involved with small businesses to come for networking and breakfast, as well as to hear helpful tips for small business owners and workers. No RSVP is required. Sponsors include Baker Camp Arnold Capital Management, Hoover Steaks & Wines, Total Sales Solutions and Galactic Inc. For more information about the breakfast or the Hoover Small Business Alliance, contact founder Traci Fox of T. Fox SalonSpa Aveda at 205-919-0561.

Cost: Free

More info: Hoover Small Business Alliance on Facebook

KEN BLOCK & DREW COPELAND IN CONCERT

Where: Hoover Library Theatre, 200 Municipal Drive

When: Thursday-Friday, May 7-8

Details: Ken Block and Drew Copeland, two of the five members of the Southern rock and country band Sister Hazel, plan to take the audience on a journey through recognizable Sister Hazel favorites such as “All For You,” “Change Your Mind,” “Happy” and “Champagne High,” plus a few B side deep cuts, some new material, storytelling and laughs. The performance is designed to be reminiscent of their earlier performance days as an acoustic duo from Gainesville, Florida.

Cost: $40

More info: ci.ovationtix.com/35586

ROSS BRIDGE FARMERS MARKET

Where: 2101 Grand Ave.

When: May 8, 16, 22 and 29

Details: Vendors include Hamm Farms, Pudding Amore, C&J Farms, KC Seafood and Bonsai Guys. There also will be live music and face painting. May 8 is Strawberry Day. May 22 is Flower Day and will include a live demonstration from the Wild Honey Flower Truck at 5 and 7 p.m. Each attendee can build their own mini bouquet. May 29 will include do-it-yourself garden pebble painting.

Cost: Admission is free.

More info: rossbridgefarmersmarket.squarespace.com

MAYOR’S PRAYER BREAKFAST

Where: Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel, 1000 Galleria Circle

When: Tuesday, May 12, 7:30-9 a.m.

Details: Former Hoover Mayor and Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos will be the featured speaker for the 43rd annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. Petelos served as Hoover’s mayor from 2004 to 2011 and Jefferson County manager from 2011 to 2021. The breakfast brings city and elected officials, religious leaders, business leaders and the community together for a faith-based event.

Cost: $50 (tickets almost sold out at press time)

More info: Hoover Library Theatre at 205-444-7888

STARDOME COMEDY CLUB

May 1-3: Tacarra Williams, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Sunday

May 1-3: Uncle Lazer, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday; 7:30 p.m. Sunday

May 7-9: Chris Estrada, 8 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday

May 8-10: Bill Bellamy, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Sunday

May 14: Dustin Nickerson, 7:30 p.m.

May 15-17: Ron Funches, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Sunday

May 25: Emo Philips, 4 p.m.

May 28-30: Ben Bankas, 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

May 4: Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission, work session at 5:30 p.m.; action meeting at 6 p.m., Hoover City Hall

May 7 and 21: Hoover City Council work session, 5:30 p.m., Hoover City Hall

May 11 and 26: Hoover City Council action meeting, 6 p.m., Hoover City Hall

May 12: Hoover Parks and Recreation Board, 5:30 p.m., Hoover Recreation Center

May 13: Hoover Arts Council, 5:30 p.m., Hoover City Hall

May 14: Hoover Board of Zoning Adjustment work session, 5:30 p.m., Hoover City Hall

May 18: Hoover Board of Zoning Adjustment, 5 p.m. work session; 5:30 p.m. action meeting, Hoover City Hall

May 19: Hoover Library Board, 5 p.m., Hoover Public Library

May 20: Hoover Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Farr Administration Building

May 26: Hoover Beautification Board, 1 p.m., Hoover City Hall