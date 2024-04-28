Hoover Events Guide - May 2024

May 2-3: Rissi Palmer in Concert. 7 p.m. Hoover Library Theatre. Country and rhythm and blues singer. Tickets $38. To get tickets, go to thelibrarytheatre.com.

May 4: Donor Dash for Life 5K. Registration at 8 a.m.; race at 9 a.m. Veterans Park. Fundraiser for the Donate Life Alabama nonprofit, which educates people about organ, eye and tissue donation and encourages people to register to donate. Cost is $30, plus a $3.95 signup fee. Prizes to top male and female runners, top team, top individual and team fundraisers and the team with the most spirit. Register at runsignup.com/Race/AL/Hoover/DonorDash4Life5K.

May 4: Art in the Village. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain Brook City Hall. Art show featuring the work of more than 55 Mountain Brook Art Association artists, including at least 10 from Hoover. mountainbrookartassociation.com.

May 6-8: Scholastic Book Fair. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Hoover Public Library.

May 7: Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. 7:30 a.m. Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel. Guest speaker: Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze. Tickets: $40 each, or $400 for table of 10. Get tickets at thelibrarytheatre.com or 205-444-7888.

May 8-12: Regions Tradition Golf Tournament. Greystone Golf & Country Club. Celebrity Pro-Am is Wednesday, May 8 (gates open at 7 a.m.). PGA Tour Champions men’s senior competitive play is Thursday through Sunday, May 9-12. Gates open at 8 a.m. Play is 9:20 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Seventy-eight golfers will compete for a $2.6 million purse, including a top prize of $375,000. See more on page 21 or regionstradition.com.

May 9: An Evening with Sean of the South. 6:30 p.m. Hoover Library Theatre. Storyteller and songwriter Sean Dietrich. Tickets: $38 (sold out; to get on waiting list, call 205-444-7888).

May 11: Red Rocks Worship. 7 p.m. The Station Church. The music ministry team from Red Rocks Church, a multi-campus congregation based in Denver, is on a Good Plans Tour. Tickets are $25 ($20 each for groups of 10 or more) or $49 for early admission at 5:15 p.m. for a question-and-answer session and acoustic worship set with the team and a Red Rocks Worship T-shirt. For tickets, go to thestationchurch.org/events.

× Expand Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon & 1-Mile Whisker Walk

May 18: Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon & 1-Mile Whisker Walk. Check-in at 7 a.m.; 5K at 8 a.m.; 1-mile walk/run at 9:30 a.m. Veterans Park. A fundraiser for the Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue no-kill, cage-free shelter for cats and kittens. Cost is $25 ($15 for children 10 and younger) for the 5K and $15 ($5 for children 10 and younger) for the 1-mile walk/run through May 17. Price increases $5 day of race. Prizes will be given for top overall 5K male and female runners and top three male and female winners in age groups. Register at runsignup.com/meowathon.

May 19: Walk to Cure Arthritis. Registration at 2 p.m.; opening ceremony 2:30 p.m.; walk at 3 p.m. Veterans Park. Fundraiser for the Arthritis Foundation. People are encouraged to form teams to raise money and participate in the walk. Will include food, a resource fair and entertainment. To register, go to events.arthritis.org.

× Expand SEC Baseball Tournament

May 21-26: SEC Baseball Tournament. Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The top 12 teams in the Southeastern Conference compete for a conference championship. Games are 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday; noon and 3:30 p.m. Saturday; and the 2 p.m. championship game Sunday. General admission tickets are $18 for adults and $9 for ages 3-12. Six general admission tickets for $78. More information at secsports.com/championships/baseball-championship.

May 23: Grace Klein Community Golf Tournament. Registration and practice 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m.; tee-off 1 p.m.; appetizers and awards ceremony 5:30 p.m. Ballantrae Golf Club, Pelham. Fundraiser for an organization that works to feed the hungry and respond to food insecurity in the greater Birmingham area. Cost: $175 per golfer. Register at gracekleincommunity.com/golf-invitational-individual-signup.

May 24: Summer Reading Kickoff. 1-4 p.m. Hoover Public Library. Crafts and games for the whole family.