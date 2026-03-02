Hoover events guide: March 2026

Submitted
Hoover Ki Holi
HOOVER KI HOLI
Where: Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road
When: Saturday, March 7, 1 p.m.
Details: This South Asia-themed festival welcomes spring and includes kite flying, a powder color toss event, entertainment, magic, food and DJ music. South Asian nonprofit organizations are managing the event. Aastha Shastri is the host.
Cost: Free
More info: Hoover Ki Holi on Facebook
Kindness Summit
KINDNESS SUMMIT
Where: Hoover Public Library, 200 Municipal Drive
When: Monday, March 9, 3-6:30 p.m.
Details: The Hoover Public Library is partnering with the JustServe nonprofit to give people a chance to learn about volunteer opportunities with a variety of nonprofits in the Birmingham area. Volunteers can learn about different groups in a low-pressure, casual environment, and organizations can increase public awareness about their missions and find volunteers. The summit will be held in the library’s Fitzgerald and Shakespeare rooms, theater conference room, Friends of the Library Gallery and Southern Voices Gallery.
Cost: Free
More info: events.hooverlibrary.org
Hoover Small Business Alliance Breakfast
HOOVER SMALL BUSINESS ALLIANCE BREAKFAST
Where: Metropolitan Church, 2800 Metropolitan Way
When: Wednesday, March 11, 8-9 a.m.
Details: Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis will host a question-and-answer session. Former state Rep. Paul DeMarco, an attorney, will serve as the moderator. No reservations are necessary. For more information about the networking breakfast or the Hoover Small Business Alliance, contact founder Traci Fox at 205-919-0561 or hooversmallbusinessalliance@gmail.com.
Cost: Free
More info: Hoover Small Business Alliance on Facebook
Taste of Teal Gala
TASTE OF TEAL GALA
Where: Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel, 1000 Galleria Circle
When: Friday, March 13, 6 p.m.
Details: The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation is holding a gala to support gynecologic cancer research, awareness and patients, including a seated dinner, drinks, casino games, and silent and live auctions. The foundation will also present four “Legacy of Laura” awards to a company and three individuals for the hope, compassion and positivity they have brought to patients and survivors.
Cost: $250 per person or $2,500 for a table for 10
More info: thinkoflaura.org/tasteofteal
St. Patrick's Day Celebration at Beef O'Brady's
ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATION
Where: Beef O’Brady’s at the Grove, 5519 Grove Blvd.
When: Saturday, March 14, noon to midnight
Details: For this celebration of Irish culture, food, music and dancing, attendees are invited to wear their greenest outfits and listen to live bands on a stage in the parking lot. The celebration will start at noon and is scheduled to go until midnight. Special food offered will include corn bread and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, and fish and chips.
Cost: $10 cover charge for ages 13 and older
More info: Beef’s at The Grove on Facebook
Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K
JUDY M. MERRITT MEMORIAL 5K
Where: Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road
When: Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m.
Details: This 5K race will support scholarships for Jefferson State Community College students in need. Medals will be awarded for the top three male and female runners overall and the top three male and female runners in each age group. Free popcorn, cotton candy and other treats will be provided, as well as a DJ, face painting and more.
Cost: $25 per person through March 13; $30 on race day; $15 for college students and ages 18 and younger
More info: runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/judyMMerrittMemorial5KRunWalk
STARDOME COMEDY CLUB
March 5: Sarper Guven, 7:30 p.m.
March 5-7: Peyton Ruddy, 8 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday
March 11: Travis Holp, 7:30 p.m.
March 12: Sapphira Cristal, 7:30 p.m.
March 13-14: Donnell Rawlings, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday
March 13-15: Comedian CP, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday; 7:30 p.m. Sunday
March 15: Jamie Lissow, 6 p.m.
March 18: Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m.
March 20-21: Tommy Davidson, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday
March 24: Alok Vaid Menon, 7:30 p.m.
March 26: Phil Hanley, 7:30 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
March 2: Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission; work session at 5:30 p.m., action meeting at 6 p.m.; Hoover City Hall
March 9: Hoover City Council action meeting, 6 p.m., Hoover City Hall
March 10: Hoover Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Farr Administrative Building
March 10: Hoover Parks and Recreation Board, 5:30 p.m., Hoover Recreation Center
March 11: Hoover Arts Council, 5 p.m., Hoover City Hall
March 16: Hoover Board of Zoning Adjustment, 5:30 p.m., Hoover City Hall
March 17: Hoover Library Board, 5 p.m., Hoover Public Library
March 19: Hoover City Council work session, 5:30 p.m., Hoover City Hall
March 23: Hoover Beautification Board, 1 p.m., Hoover City Hall