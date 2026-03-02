Hoover events guide: March 2026

× Expand Submitted Hoover Ki Holi

HOOVER KI HOLI

Where: Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road

When: Saturday, March 7, 1 p.m.

Details: This South Asia-themed festival welcomes spring and includes kite flying, a powder color toss event, entertainment, magic, food and DJ music. South Asian nonprofit organizations are managing the event. Aastha Shastri is the host.

Cost: Free

More info: Hoover Ki Holi on Facebook

KINDNESS SUMMIT

Where: Hoover Public Library, 200 Municipal Drive

When: Monday, March 9, 3-6:30 p.m.

Details: The Hoover Public Library is partnering with the JustServe nonprofit to give people a chance to learn about volunteer opportunities with a variety of nonprofits in the Birmingham area. Volunteers can learn about different groups in a low-pressure, casual environment, and organizations can increase public awareness about their missions and find volunteers. The summit will be held in the library’s Fitzgerald and Shakespeare rooms, theater conference room, Friends of the Library Gallery and Southern Voices Gallery.

Cost: Free

More info: events.hooverlibrary.org

HOOVER SMALL BUSINESS ALLIANCE BREAKFAST

Where: Metropolitan Church, 2800 Metropolitan Way

When: Wednesday, March 11, 8-9 a.m.

Details: Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis will host a question-and-answer session. Former state Rep. Paul DeMarco, an attorney, will serve as the moderator. No reservations are necessary. For more information about the networking breakfast or the Hoover Small Business Alliance, contact founder Traci Fox at 205-919-0561 or hooversmallbusinessalliance@gmail.com.

Cost: Free

More info: Hoover Small Business Alliance on Facebook

TASTE OF TEAL GALA

Where: Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel, 1000 Galleria Circle

When: Friday, March 13, 6 p.m.

Details: The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation is holding a gala to support gynecologic cancer research, awareness and patients, including a seated dinner, drinks, casino games, and silent and live auctions. The foundation will also present four “Legacy of Laura” awards to a company and three individuals for the hope, compassion and positivity they have brought to patients and survivors.

Cost: $250 per person or $2,500 for a table for 10

More info: thinkoflaura.org/tasteofteal

ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATION

Where: Beef O’Brady’s at the Grove, 5519 Grove Blvd.

When: Saturday, March 14, noon to midnight

Details: For this celebration of Irish culture, food, music and dancing, attendees are invited to wear their greenest outfits and listen to live bands on a stage in the parking lot. The celebration will start at noon and is scheduled to go until midnight. Special food offered will include corn bread and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, and fish and chips.

Cost: $10 cover charge for ages 13 and older

More info: Beef’s at The Grove on Facebook

JUDY M. MERRITT MEMORIAL 5K

Where: Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road

When: Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m.

Details: This 5K race will support scholarships for Jefferson State Community College students in need. Medals will be awarded for the top three male and female runners overall and the top three male and female runners in each age group. Free popcorn, cotton candy and other treats will be provided, as well as a DJ, face painting and more.

Cost: $25 per person through March 13; $30 on race day; $15 for college students and ages 18 and younger

More info: runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/judyMMerrittMemorial5KRunWalk

STARDOME COMEDY CLUB

March 5: Sarper Guven, 7:30 p.m.

March 5-7: Peyton Ruddy, 8 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday

March 11: Travis Holp, 7:30 p.m.

March 12: Sapphira Cristal, 7:30 p.m.

March 13-14: Donnell Rawlings, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday

March 13-15: Comedian CP, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday; 7:30 p.m. Sunday

March 15: Jamie Lissow, 6 p.m.

March 18: Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m.

March 20-21: Tommy Davidson, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday

March 24: Alok Vaid Menon, 7:30 p.m.

March 26: Phil Hanley, 7:30 p.m.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

March 2: Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission; work session at 5:30 p.m., action meeting at 6 p.m.; Hoover City Hall

March 9: Hoover City Council action meeting, 6 p.m., Hoover City Hall

March 10: Hoover Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Farr Administrative Building

March 10: Hoover Parks and Recreation Board, 5:30 p.m., Hoover Recreation Center

March 11: Hoover Arts Council, 5 p.m., Hoover City Hall

March 16: Hoover Board of Zoning Adjustment, 5:30 p.m., Hoover City Hall

March 17: Hoover Library Board, 5 p.m., Hoover Public Library

March 19: Hoover City Council work session, 5:30 p.m., Hoover City Hall

March 23: Hoover Beautification Board, 1 p.m., Hoover City Hall