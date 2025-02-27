Hoover events guide: March 2025

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Beautification Hoover residents look over the tree giveaway at the 2024 Arbor Day event at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Ala.

Arbor Day Celebration

Where: Aldridge Gardens, 3530 Lorna Road

When: March 1, 8-11 a.m.

Call: 205-739-6558

Web: aldridgegardens.com

Cost: Free

Details: This event at Aldridge Gardens organized by the Hoover Beautification Board includes a tree giveaway for Hoover residents, activities and crafts for children (including a variety of educational vendors), a Southern Coffee & Waffles food truck and the Hoover Public Library bookmobile. Trees to be given out include baldcypress, river birch, overcup oak, blackgum, hazelnut, sweetbay magnolia, sugar maple, red mulberry and Eastern redbuds. Trees will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Bluff Park Mardi Gras Parade

Where: Streets of Bluff Park

When: March 1, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call: 205-451-9858

Web: krewedebluff.my.canva.site

Cost: $50 to participate in parade

Details: This parade with floats, beads and “Mardi Gras magic” will begin at the Bluff Park Community Park at 517 Cloudland Drive, proceed west on Hawksbury Lane, turn left onto Maiden Lane (which becomes Clearview Road) and left into Bluff Park Village, ending with an after-party at The Electric at 2146 Tyler Road, Suite 212. The after-party will include vendors, live music and food. Organized by Blake Shultz, Harold Collins and Cody Perry.

People play casino games at a previous Pink Palace Casino Night fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama.

Pink Palace Casino Night

Where: Soiree Event Gallery, 2132 Lornaridge Lane

When: March 1, 7-10:30 p.m.

Call: 205-413-4600

Web: pinkpalacecasinonight.com

Tickets: $100

Details: This is a fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama. Tickets include heavy hors d’oeuvres by Kathy G. & Co., complimentary beer and wine (cash bar also available), $500 in “charity money” for Vegas-style casino games, a silent auction and live music by II Da Maxx. Casino games include blackjack, poker, roulette, craps and slots. The silent auction includes a Taylor Swift Eras Tour limited edition autographed electric guitar. Last year’s event raised more than $140,000.

A medal for the Alabama SWAT Foundation's 2025 5.56K Ruck race in the Trace Crossings community in Hoover, Ala.

Alabama SWAT Foundation 5.56K Ruck

Where: Brock’s Gap Brewing Co., 500 Mineral Trace, Suite 100

This map shows the route for the Alabama SWAT Foundation's 2025 5.56K Ruck in the Trace Crossings community in Hoover, Ala.

When: Saturday, March 8, 5:45 p.m.

Call: 205-616-9213

Web: runsignup.com/Race/Events/AL/Hoover/SWAT5KRuck

Cost: $50 (plus $4 signup fee)

Details: This 3.45-mile race can be run with a weighted backpack or vest or without. The race begins at Brock’s Gap Brewery, loops around Black Creek Mountain Biking Park and finishes back at the brewery. It’s a night race, requiring a headlamp or flashlight. It’s a fundraiser for the Alabama SWAT Foundation, which supports the training of law enforcement tactical teams and individual team members.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jefferson State Community College Runners take part in a previous Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K at Veterans Park in Hoover, Ala.

Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K & Family Fun Day

Where: Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road

When: March 15, 9 a.m.

Web: jeffersonstate.edu/5k

Cost: $25 if register Feb. 15-March 14; $30 on March 15; $15 for college students and ages 18 and younger

Details: This 11th annual 5K is held at Veterans Park in memory of former Jefferson State Community President Judy Merritt. Proceeds benefit college scholarships for needy Jeff State students. Medals to top three male and female overall and top males and females in age groups. The day also includes a disc jockey, inflatables, face painting and free popcorn, cotton candy and other treats.

Beef O’Brady’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Where: Beef O’Brady’s, 5519 Grove Blvd.

People celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Beef O'Brady's in The Grove shopping center in Hoover, Ala. in 2024.

When: March 15, 11 a.m. to midnight

Call: 205-987-9464

Web: beefobradys.com/hoover

Tickets: $20

Details: A celebration of Irish culture, food, music and dancing. Attendees are invited to wear their greenest outfits and listen to live bands on a stage in the parking lot. The scheduled music lineup includes Robert Abernathy, OPOV Band, Love Chyld and Outshine. Special food offered will include corn bread and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, and fish and chips. Beef O’Brady’s also will offer a QR code for Uber service. This is the 15th anniversary for the restaurant.

Great Golden Gathering

Where: Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road

When: March 16, 1-5 p.m.

Call: 205-410-1244

Web: adoptagoldenbirmingham.com

Cost: Free

Details: Adopt A Golden Birmingham is inviting golden retriever owners to bring their dogs for a golden retriever party that includes giveaways, trainer tips, food trucks and a group photo at 2:30 p.m. Dogs that were adopted from Adopt a Golden Birmingham and their owners will have an additional reunion and photo shoot at 3 p.m. Owners whose golden retrievers have died are invited to bring a photo in remembrance. All dogs must be leashed, vaccinated and friendly to new people and other dogs.

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Hassett Photography Mairead Nesbitt is scheduled to perform at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Ala., on March 20-21, 2025.

Máiréad Nesbitt in Concert

Where: Hoover Library Theatre, 200 Municipal Drive

When: March 20-21, 7 p.m.

Call: 205-444-7888

Web: thelibrarytheatre.com/nesbitt

Tickets: $38

Details: Hailed as “a demon of a fiddle player” by The New York Times, Grammy-nominated and Emmy-nominated artist and composer Máiréad Nesbitt has played to millions around the world as the featured violinist and founding member of the globetrotting Celtic Woman. Máiréad is the featured soloist in Disney’s newest Epcot show “Harmonious Live” on Disney+, is a featured soloist in “Rock Me Amadeus” and has performed at both the White House and the Pentagon for four U.S. presidents.