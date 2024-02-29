Hoover Events Guide - March 2024

× Expand Hoover Metropolitan Complex Pickleball Tournament

March 2-3: Hoover Metropolitan Complex Pickleball Tournament. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The Finley Center. The Hoover Met Complex is having an indoor pickleball tournament on March 2-3. Players will be divided into beginner, intermediate and advanced skill levels. Tournaments will be in a double-elimination format, with a consolation bracket to guarantee a total of three games. Competitions with fewer than five teams will play a round robin. Each match will be played best two out of three games to 11 points and winning by one point. The cost is $50 for one event or $60 for two events, such as same-sex doubles and mixed doubles. To register, go to hoovermetcomplex.com.

March 2: Arbor Day Celebration. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aldridge Gardens. The Hoover Beautification Board is partnering with Aldridge Gardens and city forester Colin Conner to put on the city’s 25th annual Arbor Day celebration. The Beautification Board plans to recognize winners of this year’s Arbor Day essay and poster contests for fourth graders in the Hoover public school system. The city plans to give away trees for Hoover residents to plant at home. There also will be a tree planting ceremony.

March 2: Alabama SWAT Foundation 5K Ruck. Brock’s Gap Brewing Company. The Alabama SWAT Foundation 5K race starts at sunset (estimated 5:45 p.m.) at the brewery at 500 Mineral Trace, goes to the Black Creek Mountain Bike Park, loops around the trail in the park and finishes back at the brewery. Trophies will be given out for the top three finishers in five divisions, three of which involve runners carrying 35-pound vests or ruck backpacks. Runners are encouraged to bring a headlamp, glowsticks or flashlight because part of the course is in the woods on a trail. Parking will be at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. All runners must be at least 13 or older. The cost to run is $50, plus a $4 signup fee, or $60 for on-site registration the day of the race. Brock’s Gap Brewery, which will be celebrating its second anniversary, will have a disc jockey and food trucks and will sell food from its new kitchen. There will be a live outdoor concert after the race. The goal is to raise $20,000 to help send police officers to advanced tactical training. To sign up, go to runsignup.com/Race/AL/Hoover/SWAT5kRuck.

March 2: Taste of Teal Gala. 6 p.m. Hyatt Regency Birmingham — the Wynfrey Hotel. The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, which raises money to support gynecological cancer research, awareness and patient support, is holding its annual Taste of Teal Gala. The event (with cocktail attire) includes dinner, drinks, casino games and silent and live auctions. Tickets cost $200 per person and are available at thinkoflaura.org/tasteofteal.

March 16: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. 11 a.m. Beef O’Brady’s at The Grove. Beef O’Brady’s will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration, including live music, a bounce house, face painting, kids’ games, green beer and a limited Irish food menu. The event starts at 11 a.m. and goes to an undetermined closing time. The cover charge is $10, but children 12 and younger are admitted free.

March 18: Berry Middle School Student-Faculty Basketball Game. 6 p.m. Berry Middle School Gym. The event will raise money for a new sound system for the competition gym, where the school has choir, band and drama performances, award assemblies, pep rallies, basketball games and volleyball games. Tickets cost $10.

March 21-22: Mac McAnally and Eric Darken in Concert. 7 p.m. each night. Hoover Library Theatre. McAnally has put out 17 albums and hit No. 14 on U.S. country charts in 1990 with “Back Where I Come From.” He is perhaps best known for being the guitarist for Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band and for writing songs for others to perform. McAnally was voted Musician of the Year by the Country Music Association 10 times between 2008 and 2018. Darken is a percussionist who has recorded with artists such as Taylor Swift, Bon Jovi, Jewel, James Bay, Maren Morris, Bob Seger, Carrie Underwood, the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Carly Pearce and Moon Taxi. He also has performed with artists such as Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Faith Hill and Take 6 and currently tours with Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band. Tickets are $35, plus a $3 processing fee at thelibrarytheatre.com.