Hoover events guide: June 2026

ROSS BRIDGE FARMERS MARKET

Where: 2101 Grand Ave., Hoover, AL 35226

When: Fridays, 4-8 p.m.

Details: The Ross Bridge Farmers Market features local farmers, artisans, bakers, food trucks and local entrepreneurs. Each market has a seasonal theme with special vendors, live music and free kids’ face painting. See the website for the full 2026 schedule of market dates and themes.

Cost: Free to attend

More info: rossbridgefarmersmarket.com

UNITE: BIRMINGHAM WITH CHANDLER MOORE AND STS WORSHIP

Where: The Hoover Met

When: Saturday-Sunday, June 6-7, 5:30 p.m.

Details: Unite is a free two-night experience for the whole family. Join Grammy Award-Winning singer Chandler Moore and worship artist STS Worship, with Scott Dawson speaking each night.

Cost: Free

More info: eventbrite.com/cc/unite-birmingham-4835566

PARKS AND REC FOUNDATION CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Where: Brock’s Gap Brewery, 500 Mineral Trace, Suite 100

When: Sunday, June 7, 1-5 p.m.

Details: The Big Drip Auto Spa Cornhole Tournament benefits the Parks and Recreation Foundation, supporting parks, trails, playgrounds and recreational opportunities in Hoover. Teams of two compete for prizes, with up to 32 teams participating. Music, food and drinks available.

Cost: Free to sign up

More info: eventbrite.com/e/the-big-drip-cornhole-tournament-for-hoover-parks-rec-foundation-registration-1987062120292

HOOVER LIBRARY DINOMAN: DINOSAURS!

Where: The Hoover Library, 200 Municipal Drive

When: Tuesday-Wednesday, June 9-10

Details: Dinoman performs in the library’s theatre at multiple times. June 9: 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. June 10: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Part of the library’s summer reading program, themed “Unearth Your Story.”

Cost: Free

More info: hooverlibrary.org

ALDRIDGE GARDENS HYDRANGEAS UNDER THE STARS

Where: Aldridge Gardens, 3530 Lorna Road

When: Saturday, June 13, beginning at 6 p.m.

Details: An annual fundraiser and garden gala featuring both silent and live auctions benefiting Aldridge Gardens. A reception and silent auction begins at 6 p.m. in the Aldridge House; dinner and live auction begin at 7 p.m. under the pavilion. No printed ticket required — attendees will be on the will call list.

Cost: $300 for an individual; $2,400 to reserve a table of eight.

More info: aldridgegardens.com

CELEBRATE JUNETEENTH

Where: Hoover Library, 200 Municipal Drive

When: Thursday, June 18, 6-7 p.m.

Details: Hoover Public Library is partnering with Hoover-AHEAD to help our city celebrate freedom and commemorate Juneteenth with a variety of family-friendly activities.

Cost: Free

More info: hooverlibrary.org

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

June 4 and 18: Hoover City Council work session, 5:30 p.m., Hoover City Hall

June 8 and 22: Hoover City Council meeting, 6 p.m., Hoover City Hall

June 9: Hoover Parks and Recreation Board, 5:30 p.m., Hoover Recreation Center

June 10: Hoover Arts Council, 5:30 p.m., Hoover City Hall

June 11: Hoover Zoning Board of Adjustment work session, 5:30 p.m., Hoover City Hall

June 15: Hoover Zoning Board of Adjustment, action meeting, 5:30 p.m. Hoover City Hall

June 16: Hoover Library Board, 5 p.m., Hoover City Hall

June 9: Hoover Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Farr Administration Building

STARDOME COMEDY CLUB

June 7: Eric Freedman, 7:30 p.m.

June 12-14: Ian Lara, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday

June 19-21: Caleb Elliott, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday

June 28: Charles Engle, 7:30 p.m. Sunday