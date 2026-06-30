Hoover events guide: July 2026

STARDOME PRESENTS: MICHAEL COLYAR

Where: Stardome Comedy Club, 1818 Data Drive

When: July 3-5

Details: Michael Colyar is an actor, comedian and author best known for his roles in “Black-ish,” “House Party III,” “Norbit,” “The Princess and the Frog” and as Mr. Whitaker on “Martin.” He’s been making audiences laugh since the 1980s and was dubbed the King of Venice Beach after performing there for nine years straight.

Cost: $13+

More info: stardome.com

SUMMER SIZZLE CRAFT & VENDOR MARKET

Where: Riverchase Galleria, 2000 Galleria Circle

When: July 11-12

Details: Hometown Vendor Market is holding its 2026 Summer Sizzle Craft & Vendor Market at the Riverchase Galleria. The event brings together local, independent businesses and merchants that specialize in food, drinks, jewelry, handmade crafts, home decor, fashion, art, wellness, design and more.

Cost: Admission is free

More info: hometownvendormarket.com

SCI-FI/FANTASY FAIRE

Where: Hoover Public Library, 200 Municipal Drive

When: Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Details: All knights, dragons and fandoms are invited for a sci-fi and fantasy renaissance festival throughout the library. There will be discussion panels on fandom favorites, a costume contest, “nerdy” vendors, open gaming and geeky crafts. The event is open to all ages, and there will be a KidCon for little ones worthy of the round table from 10-11 a.m.

Cost: Admission is free, and no registration is required.

More info: hooverlibrary.org

BACK 2 SCHOOL BASH

Where: Ross Bridge Farmers Market, 2101 Grand Ave.

When: Friday, July 31, 4-8 p.m.

Details: Vendors will include Hamm Farms, Pudding Amore and C&J Farms, and food trucks will include Dixie Dogs, Wasabi Juans, Eugene’s, Uncle G’s Pizza, Berries By Crystal, Alsies and Kona Ice. There will be live music, free kids face painting, bounce houses and a caricature artist. The event will be the last weekly farmers market of the summer at Ross Bridge.

Cost: Admission is free

More info: rossbridgefarmersmarket.squarespace.com

HOOVER PUBLIC LIBRARY

July 2: Beyond Words Book Club, My Friends by Fredrik Backman, 10 a.m.

July 6: Crafting Kindness, 3 p.m.

July 6: The Monthly Assembly with Red Mountain Regency Dance Society, 6:30 p.m.

July 6, 13: Dinosaur Remix Storytime, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

July 7: Teen Open Gaming, 5:30 p.m.

July 7-8: Arthur Atsma: Magic, 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday

July 9: Digging for Sweets, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

July 11: Draw the Story, 10:30 a.m.

July 11: Purl on the Plaza, 1 p.m.

July 12: Young Artists Reception Trace Crossings, 3 p.m.

July 13: Write Club, 6 p.m.

July 13: Why Dinosaurs, 6 p.m.

July 14-15: Hobey Ford’s Golden Rod Puppets “Animalia,” 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday

July 16: Prehistoric BINGO, 4 and 6 p.m.

July 19: Houseplant Swap, 2 p.m.

July 20: Now Showing Max Dugan Returns, 2 and 6 p.m.

July 21: Kick Off Kindergarten, 10:30 a.m.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

July 6: Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission work session at 5:30 p.m., action meeting at 6 p.m., Hoover City Hall

July 8: Hoover Arts Council, 5:30 p.m., Hoover City Hall

July 9 and 23: Hoover City Council work session, 5:30 p.m., Hoover City Hall

July 13 and 27: Hoover City Council action meeting, 6 p.m., Hoover City Hall

July 14: Hoover Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Farr Administration Building

July 14: Hoover Parks and Recreation Board, 5:30 p.m., Hoover Recreation Center

July 16: Hoover Board of Zoning Adjustment work session, 5:30 p.m., Hoover City Hall

July 20: Hoover Board of Zoning Adjustment, 5 p.m. work session, 5:30 p.m. action meeting, Hoover City Hall

July 21: Hoover Library Board, 5 p.m., Hoover Public Library

July 27: Hoover Beautification Board, 1 p.m., Hoover City Hall