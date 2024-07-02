Hoover Events Guide July 2024

July 1-4: Ross Bridge Junior Golf Clinic. 8-10 a.m. each day. Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa. Golfers ages 8-16 will receive expert instruction from Caleb Stodden and his staff. The first three days focus on golf skills, fitness, etiquette and sportsmanship. Day four is graduation day, when a parent/guardian is invited to play with or cheer on their junior for a few holes. Cost: $225. Another session will be offered Aug. 5-8. To register, go to events.r2it.com/rtjgolf/tournaments/2024RBjr2.

July 2: Family movie at the Hoover Library Theatre: “Wish.” 6:30-8:15 p.m.

July 3: Family movie at the Hoover Library Theatre: “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.” 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

July 3-Aug. 15: Visual Art Exhibition by Bryce Lafferty. Lafferty is the department head and professor in the Department of Art and Design at Jacksonville State University. A native of New England, he enjoys depicting the landscapes and geologic diversity of the Southeast.

July 5-10: Transplant Games of America. The Transplant Games bring together thousands of organ donors and recipients from all 50 states and abroad to participate in 20 competitions ranging from tennis, basketball, golf and swimming to ballroom dancing and a trivia challenge. Events will be at venues throughout the Birmingham-Hoover area. The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex will be the primary site for the games, but the Hoover Met will host tennis matches, and other area venues include Barber Motorsports Museum, Vestavia Bowl, the Birmingham CrossPlex, Railroad Park and Highland Park.

July 9-10: Arthur Atsma Magic Show. 10:30-11:30 a.m., 2-3 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. Wednesday. Hoover Library Theatre.

July 10: Devine and Company Concert. 7 p.m. Hoover Library Plaza. A band led by Matthew Devine plays the music of the Grateful Dead.

July 11: Venice Immersive: Movie and Craft Night for Adults. 6 p.m. Hoover Public Library. Adults can create a Venetian mask while watching “A Haunting in Venice.”

The Hartford Nationals

July 11-19: The Hartford Nationals. This event by Move United is a national sport championship event for athletes with a physical, visual and/or intellectual disability. More than 400 youth and adult athletes with disabilities and coaches are expected to participate. Activities will take place at the Hoover Met Complex, the Finley Center, Lakeshore Foundation, Spain Park High School, Birmingham CrossPlex and Oak Mountain State Park. More information at moveunitedsport.org/events/nationals.

July 13: National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors. 11 a.m. Hoover Public Library. Speak with members and see repairs and restoration work.

July 15: Hoover Bartender Challenge (east Hoover). 5 p.m. The Anvil at The Village at Lee Branch, 611 Doug Baker Blvd. #103.

July 16: Hoover Bartender Challenge (west Hoover). 5 p.m. The Electric at Bluff Park Village, 2146 Tyler Road #212.

July 16-17: Dino-Man Dinosaur Show. 10:30-11:30 a.m., 2-3 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. Wednesday. Hoover Library Theatre. With magic, merry mayhem and life-size dinosaurs, the audience takes a trip through the Mesozoic era in this event for kids.

July 18: Hoover Bartender Challenge Citywide Championship. 5 p.m. Beef’s at the Grove, 5519 Grove Blvd. Judges will be WBRC news anchor Clare Huddleston, Hoover Councilman Steve McClinton and Sweet Home Spirits owner Austin Creel.

July 19: Vintage Videos. 2 p.m. Hoover Library Theatre. A showing of the 1954 film “The Long, Long Trailer.”

July 19: After-Hours Board Game Night. 7 p.m. Hoover Public Library.

July 19-21: Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. Shoppers in Hoover can purchase certain school supplies, computers, books and clothing free of sales taxes normally charged by the state of Alabama, city of Hoover, Shelby County and Jefferson County. However, 1% of the Jefferson County sales tax designated for schools remains in effect. Go to the Alabama Department of Revenue website for a list of eligible items.

July 19-27: Hoover Restaurant Week. People are encouraged to patronize Hoover restaurants; numerous restaurants will be offering specials in connection with Restaurant Week; specials from participating restaurants will be featured at hooverrestaurantweek.com. A kickoff event, with periodic live coverage by WBRC Fox 6 morning show “Good Day Alabama,” is scheduled at the pavilion at Bluff Park Community Park on July 19, starting at 7:30 a.m.

July 21: Top Shelf: Vive’ la France! 6 p.m. Hoover Public Library. Learn more about champagne and celebrate the summer’s Paris Olympics.

July 22-26: Kaptiva-Real Madrid Soccer Camp. Hoover Met Complex. A soccer camp for all ages, whether budding young talent or a seasoned player looking to sharpen skills. Includes coaching influenced by the Read Madrid methodology. Register at hoovermetcomplex.com/upcoming-events.

July 23: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia. 6 p.m. Hoover Public Library. Learn how the disease is staged, risk factors and more.

July 25: Sci-Fi Fantasy Trivia. 7 p.m. Hoover Public Library.

July 26-28: Hoover Indoor Pickleball Tournament. Hoover Met Complex. An amateur co-ed tournament for pickleball players of all ages and skill levels.

July 27: Sci-Fi Fantasy Day. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hoover Public Library. Venture to the library for sci-fi, fantasy and geeky activities. Featuring discussion panels on fandom favorites, a costume contest, nerdy vendors, open gaming, an interactive screening of “The Princess Bride” and geeky crafts. There’s also a KidCon featuring activities inspired by “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

July 27-28: 3STEP Sports Flag Football Competition. Hoover Metropolitan Complex. Teams of flag football players from across the region will compete. To register, follow the link at hoovermetcomplex.com/upcoming-events.