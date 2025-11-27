Hoover area events guide: December 2025

× Expand New Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis will help light the city’s brand-new 42-foot-tall Christmas tree at the corner of U.S. 31 and Municipal Lane.

HOOVER CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING

Where: Hoover City Hall, 100 Municipal Lane

When: Tuesday, Dec. 2, 6 p.m.

Details: New Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis will help light the city’s brand-new 42-foot-tall Christmas tree at the corner of U.S. 31 and Municipal Lane. There will be live music, hot chocolate, coffee and snacks. Santa Claus is expected to arrive on a Hoover fire truck and set up shop in the Hoover Library Plaza for photos with children. There will also be a holiday craft for children in the Library Plaza. WBRC news anchor Janice Rogers is scheduled to serve as emcee for the night.

Cost: Free

Expand More than 80 local artists and makers are expected to take part in the event in the parking lot.

CHRISTMAS MARKET AT BROCK’S GAP

Where: Brock’s Gap Brewing Co., 500 Mineral Trace

When: Tuesday, Dec. 2, 4-8 p.m.

Details: More than 80 local artists and makers are expected to take part in the event in the parking lot. It’s designed as a way for people to support local artists and businesses while enjoying food, craft beer, specialty cocktails, live music and more. The event will be family friendly and pet friendly.

Cost: Admission is free.

More info: facebook.com/brocksgapbrewingcompany

Expand The course is a rolling tour through the heart of Bluff Park, including historic Park Avenue.

BLUFF PARK 8K & KIDS 1K CHALLENGE

Where: Starts and ends at Bluff Park United Methodist Church, 733 Valley St.

When: Saturday, Dec. 6, 8K at 7:30 a.m.; 1K at 8:30 a.m.

Details: The course is a rolling tour through the heart of Bluff Park, including historic Park Avenue. All registrants will receive a race t-shirt and post-race breakfast. Strollers and leashed dogs are welcome.

Cost: $40 for the 8K and $30 for the 1K through Dec. 5. Cost increases by $5 on Dec. 6.

More info: runsignup.com/bluffpark8K

Expand The entire community, not just Bluff Park, is invited to watch or participate. Registration can be done until the night before the parade.

BLUFF PARK CHRISTMAS PARADE

Where: Streets of Bluff Park

When: Saturday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m.

Details: The parade starts at the Bluff Park Community Park next to the Shades Cliff Pool, then proceeds along Cloudland Drive (behind Bluff Park Elementary School), turns right onto Lester Lane, then turns south on Clearview Road (which turns into Maiden Lane), right onto Rockview Lane, right onto Cloudland Drive and ends back at the park. The entire community, not just Bluff Park, is invited to watch or participate. Registration can be done until the night before the parade.

Cost: Free to watch; $45 to participate

More info: Bluff Park Christmas Parade Facebook page

HO HO HOOVER-RANDLE WEEKEND

Where: Hoover-Randle Home and Gardens, 2255 Tyler Road

When: Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 6-7 (VIP party is Dec. 6, 7-11 p.m.; open house is Dec. 7, 2-5 p.m.)

Details: The Saturday VIP party will include a silent auction, “bling tree,” wine pull and $1,000 Amazon gift card giveaway ($25 per entry). The Sunday open house will include treats and hors d’oeuvres, live performances by the Hoover and Spain dance teams and choirs and Hoover elementary music students, and a Christmas tree decorating contest for nonprofits.

Cost: $75 for the VIP party; $15 for the open house

More info: hooverhelps.org

Expand More than 50 local vendors are expected, selling handmade crafts, jewelry, seasonal decor and more at this annual two-day event at the Riverchase Galleria.

BIRMINGHAM WINTER WONDERLAND CRAFT & VENDOR MARKET

Where: Riverchase Galleria, 2000 Galleria Circle

When: Dec. 6-7, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday

Details: More than 50 local vendors are expected, selling handmade crafts, jewelry, seasonal decor and more at this annual two-day event at the Riverchase Galleria. The event will specialize in gifts for the holiday season. There will also be festive food and drinks and activities for all ages. Vendor applications are available at hometownvendormarket.com.

Cost: Admission is free.

More info: hometownvendormarket.com

Expand This holiday show combines traditional Irish dancing with classic Christmas tunes.

CHRISTMAS IN KILLARNEY

Where: Hoover Library Theatre, 200 Municipal Drive

When: Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 9-10, 7 p.m. each night

Details: This holiday show combines traditional Irish dancing with classic Christmas tunes. The show is set in the old village of Killarney, Ireland, in the late 1920s and showcases what it means to celebrate some of the most iconic holiday traditions the Irish way.

Cost: $40 (shows are sold out, but waiting lists are available at 205-444-7888)

More info: thelibrarytheatre.com

Expand Tour eight homes decorated for the holidays — four in Greystone, three in Blackridge and the home of Mayor Nick Derzis and his wife, Stephanie, in Riverchase.

HOOVER CHRISTMAS HOME TOUR

Where: Blackridge, Greystone and Riverchase

When: Tuesday, Dec. 9, and Thursday, Dec. 11

Details: Tour eight homes decorated for the holidays — four in Greystone, three in Blackridge and the home of Mayor Nick Derzis and his wife, Stephanie, in Riverchase. Proceeds from ticket sales will be split between the Hoover City Schools Foundation and Hoover Helps, a nonprofit that fights food insecurity and helps meet other needs of children and families in Hoover. Parking and shuttles will be available at the Church at Brook Hills and Hoover Metropolitan Complex for the homes in Greystone and Blackridge.

Cost: $100

More info: ci.ovationtix.com/35586