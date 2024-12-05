Hoover events guide December 2024

All Month: Visual Art Exhibition — Ty Smith. Hoover Public Library, Friends Gallery. The Hoover Public Library presents the art of Ty Smith. The exhibit does not include an opening reception. See his artwork in the Friends Gallery through December and in the Plaza Gallery through January. For more information about his work, visit tysmithart.com.

Dec. 3: Christmas Market at Brock’s Gap. 4-8 p.m. Brock’s Gap Brewing Company, 500 Mineral Trace, Suite 100. Come enjoy the second annual Christmas Market at Brock's Gap. Enjoy shopping with local artisans, boutiques, crafters, unique food vendors and more. There will also be live music and food trucks. For more information, visit brocksgapmarket.com.

Dec. 5: Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Gala. 6-8 p.m. Hyatt Regency Birmingham-Wynfrey Hotel, 1000 Galleria Circle. Enjoy a night of glitz, glamor and celebration of triumphs. The chamber will honor Ira Levine for his leadership. Cocktail attire is expected. General tickets are $100 per seat and include your meal and drink ticket. Table, bar, entertainment, photo booth and presenting sponsorships are available beginning at $1,000. Sponsors may register until Nov. 4. Contact Andrea Egea at andrea@hooverchamber.org for sponsorship questions. Reserve your table or seat online at hooverchamber.org.

Dec. 5-6: What a Wonderful World — Louis and Ella Sing Christmas. 7-9 p.m. Hoover Public Library, Theatre Level. In this tribute, Longineu Parsons joins forces with Tina Fabrique to perform holiday favorites celebrating one of music’s greatest partnerships: Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald. Parsons is a world-renowned trumpet virtuoso and vocalist. Tina Fabrique is known for her award-winning portrayal of Ella Fitzgerald in “Ella,” as well as the beloved voice of the original theme for “Reading Rainbow.” For more information, contact Amanda Borden at hvcontact@hooverlibrary.org or visit events.hooverlibrary.org.

Dec. 7: Bluff Park 8K. 7:30 a.m. 733 Valley St. The Bluff Park 8K was designed to highlight running at one of the highest points in Birmingham. The course is a rolling tour through the heart of Bluff Park, including historic Park Avenue. The race starts and finishes at Bluff Park United Methodist Church. All registrants will receive a participant T-shirt and post-race breakfast. Strollers and leashed dogs are welcome. For more information, visit runsignup.com/bluffpark8k.

Dec. 8: BYOB (Bring Your Own Buddy) Scramble. 10 a.m. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail courses at Ross Bridge. The Ridge and Valley courses will host the Oxmoor Valley event. Money raised from these events will be divided between charities in all of the Trail's local communities, and with charities that impact the entire state of Alabama. Registration will cost $400 per team at Oxmoor Valley and $520 per team at Ross Bridge. All participants will receive a 2025 Trail Card, golf cart and lunch. Prizes will be awarded, and a drawing for other gifts will be held at the conclusion of play. For more information, visit rtjgolf.com/byob.

Dec. 8: Ho Ho Hoover Randle Open House. 2-5 p.m. Hoover Randle Home and Gardens, 2255 Tyler Road. Celebrate the season with Santa, hot chocolate and sweet treats to benefit Hoover Helps. Sample foods from local restaurants, see performances from Hoover and Spain Park students and more. Shuttles will run from Shades Mountain Community Church to the Randle Home. Tickets are $10 and children 12 and younger are free. For tickets and more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/ho-ho-hoover-randle-open-house-tickets-1048332640147.

Dec. 8: Mike Goodwin — Big Dad Energy. 6:30 p.m. Stardome Comedy Club, 1818 Data Drive. This show is for ages 18 and up. Mike Goodwin is a refreshingly funny comedian, keynote speaker and content delivery coach. He keeps audiences from all walks of life laughing hysterically, without a foul or vulgar word spoken. Tickets range from $25 to $40. For more information, visit stardome.com/event/mike-goodwin-big-dad-energy/main-room/birmingham-alabama.

Dec. 14-15: Winter Wonderland Craft and Vendor Market. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. Riverchase Galleria, 2000 Galleria Circle. Enjoy this winter event with local vendors, holiday treats and endless gift ideas. To secure your spot, go online to hometownvendormarket.com.

Dec. 18: Small Business Holiday Mingle Jingle. 8-9 a.m. Hoover Randle Home and Gardens, 2255 Tyler Road. The Hoover Small Business Alliance is hosting this holiday event for small business owners. There is no cost and no need to RSVP. For information about sponsorships and advertising, text or call Traci at 205-919-0561.