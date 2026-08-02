Hoover events guide: August 2026

EXPLORE PLAYGROUND & SPLASH PAD

Where: Hoover Met Complex, 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway

When: Open daily during Aug.; Splash Pad is closed for maintenance on Mondays.

Cost: Free

Details: Cool off before school starts at Hoover’s Explore Playground & Splash Pad. Children can enjoy interactive splash features, imaginative playground equipment, and plenty of room to climb, explore and play. It’s a popular destination for families looking to beat the summer heat while enjoying one of Hoover’s premier outdoor recreation spaces.

More info: hoovermetcomplex.com

ROSS BRIDGE FARMERS MARKET

Where: 2101 Grand Ave.

When: Every Friday, 4-8 p.m.

Cost: Free to enter; each vendor prices accordingly

Details: Spend Friday evenings shopping fresh and local at the Ross Bridge Farmers Market. Browse seasonal produce, baked goods, handcrafted items and specialty foods while enjoying live music, food trucks and a welcoming community atmosphere. Whether you’re picking up ingredients for the weekend or simply looking for a fun outing with family and friends, the market offers something for everyone. It’s a great way to support local farmers, artisans and small businesses while soaking up one of Hoover’s favorite summer traditions.

More info: rossbridgefarmersmarket.com

BACK TO SCHOOL CRAFT & VENDOR MARKET

Where: Riverchase Galleria, 2000 Galleria Circle

When: Aug. 1, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Aug. 2, noon to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Details: Kick off the new school year while shopping local at the Birmingham Back to School Craft & Vendor Market. The two-day event features a variety of local makers, crafters, boutiques, specialty vendors and small businesses offering unique products for the whole family. Guests can browse back-to-school items, gifts, home décor and handmade goods while supporting local entrepreneurs in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

More info: eventbrite.com

BIRDING BASICS

Where: Cahaba Riverchase Greenway Trailhead, 1930 Old Montgomery Highway

When: Aug. 15, 9-11 a.m.

Cost: Free; registration required

Details: Discover the birds that call Hoover home during this guided walk through the scenic Cahaba Riverchase Greenway. Led by local birding expert Greg Harber, participants will learn how to identify common species by sight and sound while exploring one of the area’s most beautiful natural spaces. Whether you’re an experienced birder or simply enjoy spending time outdoors, this beginner-friendly program offers a fun opportunity to connect with nature, sharpen your observation skills and gain a greater appreciation for Alabama’s diverse wildlife.

More info: hooverlibrary.org

VINTAGE VIDEOS: “MY MAN GODFREY”

Where: The Library Theatre, 200 Municipal Drive

When: Aug. 21, 2-4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Enjoy a classic afternoon at the movies as Hoover Public Library’s Vintage Videos series presents “My Man Godfrey” (1957, NR). Relax in the Library Theatre and experience this beloved comedy on the big screen while celebrating one of Hollywood’s timeless classics. Whether you’re revisiting a favorite film or discovering it for the first time, this free screening offers a fun outing for movie lovers of all ages.

More info: hooverlibrary.org

TRUE CRIME BOOK CLUB

Where: Friends Meeting Room, Hoover Public Library, 200 Municipal Drive

When: Aug. 25, 6:30-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: If you’re fascinated by true crime, join fellow readers for Hoover Public Library’s monthly True Crime Book Club. August’s discussion features “Empire of Pain” by Patrick Radden Keefe, an award-winning nonfiction account of the Sackler family and the opioid crisis. New members and visitors are welcome to take part in an evening of thoughtful discussion and engaging conversation.

More info: hooverlibrary.org

HYDRANGEA SOCIETY MEETING

Where: Aldridge Gardens, 3530 Lorna Road

When: Aug. 26

Cost: Free

Details: Garden enthusiasts are invited to learn more about one of Alabama’s signature flowering plants during the Alabama Hydrangea Society’s monthly meeting at Aldridge Gardens. Guests are welcome to attend and hear from experienced gardeners while exploring the beautiful grounds of one of Hoover’s most beloved public gardens. Whether you’re a longtime gardener or just beginning to discover hydrangeas, the meeting offers an opportunity to learn, connect with fellow plant lovers and enjoy the natural beauty of the gardens.

More info: aldridgegardens.com

GEORGE LOPEZ

Where: Stardome Comedy Club, 1818 Data Drive

When: Aug. 28-30 (multiple showtimes)

Cost: Ticket prices vary.

Details: Comedy legend George Lopez brings his nationally acclaimed stand-up tour to the Stardome Comedy Club for a special three-night engagement. With a career spanning television, film and stand-up comedy, Lopez is known for his sharp observations, relatable storytelling and signature humor that has entertained audiences for decades. Fans can expect an evening of big laughs from one of comedy’s most recognizable voices during this highly anticipated stop in Hoover.

More info: stardome.com

HOOVER PUBLIC LIBRARY

Aug. 1: Calligraphy Class - Online Calligraphy Resources 101, noon.

Aug. 4: Family Movie: Scoob!, 10 a.m.

Aug. 8: Friends of the Library Book Sale, 10 a.m.

Aug. 10: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, 2 p.m.

Aug. 13: Medicare 101, 1 p.m.

Aug. 17: Career Kickstart - Ace Your Job Interview, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 18: Live on the Plaza featuring Will Stewart, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31: Friends of the Hoover Public Library Board Meeting, 10:30 a.m.

For a complete list of August events, visit hooverlibrary.org.