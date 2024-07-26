Hoover Events Guide August 2024

× Expand The Three 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament

Aug. 3: The Three 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, Finley Center. Organized by J. Smith Hoops. Male and female divisions that include grade school, middle school, high school, college, adult, 40+ adults and elite divisions. Each team will play at least three games, including two pool-play games before bracket play begins. Each team can consist of up to four players. The winning teams in each division will receive championship T-shirts and rings, and the winning teams in the elite divisions will receive a $1,000 cash prize and T-shirts. The elite divisions will have officials, but all other divisions will have court monitors. Last year, more than 40 teams participated in the tournament, and organizers hope it will be bigger and better this year. The cost per team ranges from $150 to $250. Teams can register at hoovermetcomplex.com.

Aug. 8: Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Contacts, Aveda Institute. 7:30-9:30 a.m. Coffee and light breakfast networking event.

Aug. 8: Financial Workshop: Foundations of Investing, Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. 3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 375. By Edward Jones’ Joe Prokop. Free. To reserve space, contact Phyllis Shepley at 205-573-0228 or Phyllis.shepley@edwardjones.com.

Aug. 9-11: Perfect Game Deep South Baseball Tournament, Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

Aug. 10-11: Collectors and Shooters Co. Gun Show, Finley Center. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

× Expand Salt and Light

Aug. 11: Salt and Light, Riverchase United Methodist Church. 5-7 p.m. The women's ministry at Riverchase United Methodist Church is having a dinner event called "Salt and Light," featuring speaker Brendt Blanks. Her talk is called "Empowered to give it a go." She plans to share her journey from marriage and family therapist to lifestyle brand founder and to share how faith, conversations with others and a pivotal church message led her to “give it a go” and transform her career. This event is supporting a nonprofit called Embrace Alabama Kids, which serves abused, neglected and abandoned children. The cost to attend the dinner is $25. Register at riverchaseumc.org/event/salt-light-2024.

Aug. 14: Hoover Small Business Alliance Networking Breakfast, Aldridge Gardens. 8-9 a.m. Free.

Aug. 15: Financial Workshop: Retirement by Design, Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. 3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 375. By Edward Jones’ Joe Prokop. Free. To reserve space, contact Phyllis Shepley at 205-573-0228 or Phyllis.shepley@edwardjones.com.

Aug. 17-18: Perfect Game 13U/14U Gulf Coast All-Star Showcase (Baseball), Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

Aug. 22: Financial Workshop: Rules of the Road, Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. 3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 375. By Edward Jones’ Joe Prokop. Free. To reserve space, contact Phyllis Shepley at 205-573-0228 or Phyllis.shepley@edwardjones.com.

Aug. 23: Hoover High School Volleyball Tournament, Finley Center.

Aug. 24-26: Liberty Cup Boys Soccer Tournament, Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

Aug. 26: Links Fore Scholars Golf Tournament, Riverchase Country Club. The tournament, which raises money to support college scholarships for employees of Hoover chamber members or the city (as well as their children), is set for an 8:30 a.m. start. It will be a shotgun start, with four-person teams starting all at the same time on different holes. The tournament will be played in a scramble format. Prior to the tournament, at 7:45 a.m., golf pro Gary Christian will conduct a clinic. There also will be a $1 million hole-in-one contest, a “beat the pro” competition, a raffle for $50,000 and competitions for the longest and straightest drives. The cost to participate is $200 per person. To register, go to hooverchamber.org/2024-links-fore-scholars-golf-tournament. The deadline to register is Tuesday, Aug. 20. To become a sponsor, call the chamber at 205-988-5672.

Aug. 29: Financial Workshop: Ready or Not? Preparing for the Unexpected, Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. 3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 375. By Edward Jones’ Joe Prokop. Free. To reserve space, contact Phyllis Shepley at 205-573-0228 or Phyllis.shepley@edwardjones.com.

Aug. 30-Sept. 1: Hoover-Vestavia Soccer Labor Day Invitational, Hoover Metropolitan Complex.