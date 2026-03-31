Hoover events guide: April 2026

× Expand Submitted High Country 5K

HIGH COUNTRY 5K

Where: Bluff Park community; race starts and ends at Shades Crest Baptist Church, 452 Park Ave.

When: Saturday, April 11, 8 a.m. (elementary school race will have delayed start)

Details: Shades Crest Baptist Church organizes this 3.1-mile race through the streets of Bluff Park. This is the 23nd annual race and will include a medal ceremony and free pancake breakfast immediately after the race.

Cost: $35 through April 10; $40 on race day; $10 for students grades K-5

More info: runsignup.com/Race/AL/Hoover/HighCountry5Kand1MileFunRun or email matt.bearden@regions.com

Expand Submitted Hoover Household Hazardous Waste Day

HOOVER HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE DAY

Where: Hoover Public Safety Center, 2020 Valleydale Road

When: Saturday, April 11; 8 a.m.-noon

Details: Residents of Hoover and Indian Springs Village can drop off household hazardous waste including old paint, tires, pesticides, fertilizers, electronics, ammunition, firearms, medication, cooking oil, auto fluids, batteries and light bulbs. There will not be paper shredding at this event. Proof of residency required, such as driver’s license or other photo ID with address.

Cost: Free

More info: hooveralabama.gov/309/Household-Hazardous-Waste-Day

Expand Submitted Patton Creek Fine Arts Festival

PATTON CREEK FINE ARTS AND CRAFTS SHOW

Where: Patton Creek Shopping Center, 4391 Creekside Ave.

When: April 11-12; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Details: Fifty artists and craftspeople will showcase and sell their work. The show will include multiple mediums such as paintings, pottery, jewelry, metalwork, photography, woodwork, fiber art, glass art and mixed media. The show is put on by the Central Alabama Artist Guild. Food trucks will be on site.

Cost: Free

More info: caag.site

Expand Submitted Kiwanis Club of Hoover-Metro Charity Golf Classic

KIWANIS CLUB OF HOOVER-METRO CHARITY GOLF CLASSIC

Where: Riverchase Country Club, 2000 Club Road

When: Monday, April 13, lunch at 11 a.m.; shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Details: Proceeds will benefit SafeHouse of Shelby County, Maranathan Academy, Vineyard Family Services and Restoration Academy. Each player will receive a gift bag, and complimentary drinks will be available.

Cost: $225 (includes lunch, green fees and cart fees); mulligans and sandies available for $5 each

More info: Contact tournament chairman Dale Boehm at 205-529-5668 or daleboehm54@gmail.com

Expand Submitted Celebrate Hoover Day

CELEBRATE HOOVER DAY

Where: Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road

When: Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Details: This celebration will include live music, carnival rides, food trucks, inflatables, a Euro Bungee, karate demonstrations, soccer activities, a braid bar by Aveda, singing by Miss Hoover Ali Mims, a twirling performance by Miss Hoover’s Teen Grier Feldman, a food drive organized by Leadership Hoover, and a vendor area for artists and other goods.

Cost: Admission and activities will be free; food will be available for purchase.

More info: hooveralabama.gov/366/Celebrate-Hoover-Day

Expand Submitted The Peking Acrobats

THE PEKING ACROBATS

Where: Hoover Library Theatre

When: April 15-16, 7 p.m.

Details: This show, which is part of the Library Theatre’s 2025-26 season, is rooted in time-honored and ancient history and accompanied by live musicians playing traditional Chinese instruments. Each generation of acrobats adds its own improvements and embellishments to the show, which includes balancing, trick cycling, precision tumbling, juggling and somersaulting while integrating 21st century technology.

Cost: $40

More info: thelibrarytheatre.com

Expand Submitted Diabetes Walk for Camp Seale Harris

DIABETES WALK FOR CAMP SEALE HARRIS

Where: Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road

When: Saturday, April 11, 10 a.m. to noon

Details: This walk, which includes 1-mile and 3.1-mile options, is a fundraiser by the Southeastern Diabetes Education Services for Camp Seale Harris, which provides day camps and summer camps designed specifically for children with Type I diabetes. Walkers are encouraged to get people to sponsor them to raise money for the nonprofit.

Cost: Free; donations encouraged.

More info: campsealeharris.org/programs/diabetes-walks

STARDOME COMEDY CLUB

April 1: Grits and Eggs Podcast: The First Cousins Tour, 7:30 p.m.

April 3-4: Dave Attell, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday

April 4: Jack Grady, 4 p.m.

April 9: Crash Dummies, 7:30 p.m.

April 10-11: Becky Robinson, 7 p.m. Friday; 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday

April 12: Scuffed Realtor Live, 7 p.m.

April 15: Kevin James Thornton, 7:30 p.m.

April 17-19: Desi Banks, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Sunday

April 17-19: Chris O’Connor, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday; 7:30 p.m. Sunday

April 21: Mary Ryan Brown, 8 p.m.

April 23-25: Sam Salem, 8 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday