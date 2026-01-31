Hoover area events guide: February 2026

× Expand Submitted Dementia Conversations

DEMENTIA CONVERSATIONS

Where: Hoover Public Library, 200 Municipal Drive

When: Tuesday, Feb. 3, 4-5 p.m.

Details: The Alzheimer’s Association offers caregivers for senior citizens advice on having difficult conversations with their loved ones about dementia. This includes tips and strategies for conversations about driving, visiting the doctor, legal issues and financial planning. The workshop will be in the Friends of the Library meeting room.

Cost: Free

More info: events.hooverlibrary.org/event/14606476

VINTAGE MARKET DAYS

VINTAGE MARKET DAYS

Where: Finley Center, 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway

When: Feb. 12-14 (3-8 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday)

Details: This market will feature interior designers, decorators and more than 125 dealers with unique vintage and antique goods, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry, architectural salvage, spring gifts, spring decor and more. Gourmet fudge and chocolates, gourmet olive oils, other treats and food trucks will also be available. It will also include do-it-yourself clinics and giveaways.

Cost: Advance online tickets are $17.84 Thursday (with 25% off goods) and $14.47 Friday-Saturday. Door prices are $20 Thursday and $15 Friday-Saturday. Children 12 and younger get in free. Parking is free.

More info: vintagemarketdays.com/market/birmingham

BARGAINS ON THE BLUFF

BARGAINS ON THE BLUFF

Where: Bluff Park United Methodist Church, 733 Valley St.

When: Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 19-21

Details: This consignment sale will feature gently used women’s and children’s clothes, shoes, toys, books and more. Consignors and volunteers can shop the pre-sale on Thursday, Feb. 19, 1-7 p.m. The public sale is Feb. 20-21 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday). Select items will be 50% off on Saturday. Half of the event proceeds will help make summer Vacation Bible School free for the community. The other half will help meet needs in the Bluff Park Preschool.

Cost: Admission is free

More info: bargainsonthebluff.com

SOUTHERN VOICES

SOUTHERN VOICES

Where: The Hoover Public Library Theatre, 200 Municipal Drive

When: Feb. 19-28

Details: An artist talk and reception with Tennessee painter Christina Renfer Vogel will be at 6 p.m. on Feb. 19. A “Heart Behind the Music” country songwriters showcase with Marty Raybon, Linda Davis and Mitch Rossell will be at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25-26. Pulitzer Prize-winning political historian Jon Meacham will be the headline speaker at 7 p.m. on Feb. 27. An author conference with Hank Phillippi Ryan, Megan Abbott, Ariel Lawhon, Rickey Fayne, Robert Gwaltney, Lindy Ryan and Katherine Center will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m on Feb. 28.

Cost: Artist talk is free; $40 for songwriters showcase; $40 for Meacham talk; $45 for author conference. The Meacham talk and author conference are sold out, but a second speaking venue for the author conference may open with enough demand.

More info: southernvoices.info