Hoover event guides: June 2025

Hydrangeas Under the Stars

Where: Aldridge Gardens, 3530 Lorna Road

When: Saturday, June 7; reception and silent auction 6 p.m.; dinner and live auction 7 p.m.

Web: aldridgegardens.com

Cost: $300 per person; $2,400 for table for eight

Details: Live auction items: Savoie Catering dinner for 10 at Aldridge; six-night stay at Pensacola Beach townhome; four-hour rental at Aldridge Gardens; four-hour rental at Hoover-Randle Home and Gardens; two other trips. Silent auction items: Tre Luna catered dinner for 10 delivered; artwork; tickets for Regions Tradition, Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix; jewelry; restaurant gift cards, year of car washes; hotel and beach stays; year of ice cream; R&S Catering lunch for 10; liquor package.

Expand Image courtesy of Hoover-AHEAD A Juneteenth celebration will be held at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama, on June 18, 2025.

Juneteenth Celebration

Where: Hoover Public Library, 200 Municipal Drive

When: Wednesday, June 18, 6 p.m.

Contact: Email HooverAHEAD@gmail.com

Web: hoover-ahead.com/Juneteenth-celebrate-history

Cost: Free

Details: The Hoover-AHEAD nonprofit is inviting people to celebrate Juneteenth with a performance of the Birmingham Youth and Young Adult Celebration Choir in the Hoover Library Theatre and a talk from Gregory Samuels, associate professor of secondary education at the University of Montevallo. Samuels teaches on classroom management, diversity, literacy and social justice. At 7 p.m., the Hoover Public Library is putting on a soul food program, inviting people ages 18 and older to sample African-American cuisine with chef Timothy Powell. The soul food program requires a ticket.

Juneteenth Community Cookout

Expand The Hoover-AHEAD nonprofit is organizing at Juneteenth Cookout at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Where: Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road

When: Friday, June 20, 4-7 p.m.

Web: hoover-ahead.com/Juneteenth-community-cookout-2025

Cost: Free to attend

Details: The Hoover-AHEAD nonprofit is having an informal cookout to commemorate Juneteenth with food trucks, a disc jockey and other entertainment, including the Sahi On Ko Djony Dancers, a group committed to preserving West African dance, drumming and folklore. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce that the Civil War had ended and that enslaved African Americans were free.

Expand Logo courtesy of World Police and Fire Games The World Police and Fire Games are coming to the Birmingham metro area on June 27-July 6, 2025.

World Police & Fire Games

Where: More than 30 venues across the metro area, including the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, Inverness Nature Park, Spain Park High School and Veterans Park in Hoover

When: June 27-July 6

Contact: Email info@bhm2025.com

Web: bhm2025.com

Cost: Free for spectators

Details: More than 8,500 first responders from more than 70 countries will compete in more than 60 sports. In Hoover, there will be competitions in soccer, tennis, baseball, basketball, flag football, motorcycle rodeo, firefighter challenge and ultimate firefighter challenge at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, K-9 biathlon and cross-country at Veterans Park, K-9 explosive and narcotics detection at Spain Park High School and disc golf at the Inverness Nature Park.