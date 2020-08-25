Hoover 2020 election results

Here are final but uncertified vote totals for the city of Hoover 2020 election:

All boxes counted

MAYOR

Frank Brocato — 9,969 votes (76%)

Gene Smith — 3,147 votes (24%)

COUNCIL PLACE 1

Curt Posey — 9,456 votes (78.5%)

Leah Siefka — 2,590 (21.5%)

COUNCIL PLACE 2

Ron Brown — 2,368 votes (19%)

Mitzi Eaker — 1,760 votes (14%)

Robin Schultz — 3,113  votes (25%)

Dina Shunnarah — 1,770 votes (14%)

Sam Swiney — 3,346 votes (27%)

COUNCIL PLACE 3

Michael Jeffries — 2,679 votes (22%)

John Lyda — 9,620 votes (78%)

COUNCIL PLACE 4

Nathan Reed — 2,840 votes (23%)

Mike Shaw —9,472 votes (77%)

COUNCIL PLACE 6:

James “J.D.” Deer — 2,479 votes (21%)

Casey Middlebrooks — 9,538 votes (79%)

COUNCIL PLACE 7

Carin Mayo — 2,217 votes (18%)

Steve McClinton — 6,131 votes (51%)

Alli Nations — 3,761  votes (31%)

