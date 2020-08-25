Hoover 2020 election results

Photo by Erin Nelson
200825_CityElectionsEN04
Ballot machines are seen at the Finley Center as residents of Hoover cast their votes in the 2020 municipal election on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Here are final but uncertified vote totals for the city of Hoover 2020 election:
All boxes counted
MAYOR
Frank Brocato — 9,969 votes (76%)
Gene Smith — 3,147 votes (24%)
COUNCIL PLACE 1
Curt Posey — 9,456 votes (78.5%)
Leah Siefka — 2,590 (21.5%)
COUNCIL PLACE 2
Ron Brown — 2,368 votes (19%)
Mitzi Eaker — 1,760 votes (14%)
Robin Schultz — 3,113 votes (25%)
Dina Shunnarah — 1,770 votes (14%)
Sam Swiney — 3,346 votes (27%)
COUNCIL PLACE 3
Michael Jeffries — 2,679 votes (22%)
John Lyda — 9,620 votes (78%)
COUNCIL PLACE 4
Nathan Reed — 2,840 votes (23%)
Mike Shaw —9,472 votes (77%)
COUNCIL PLACE 6:
James “J.D.” Deer — 2,479 votes (21%)
Casey Middlebrooks — 9,538 votes (79%)
COUNCIL PLACE 7
Carin Mayo — 2,217 votes (18%)
Steve McClinton — 6,131 votes (51%)
Alli Nations — 3,761 votes (31%)