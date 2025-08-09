Hoover election Q&A: Why are you running for this office?

Hoover voters will choose their next mayor and City Council on Aug. 26. Hoover’s current chief of police Nick Derzis is challenging Mayor Frank Brocato for the mayor’s seat, and fourteen candidates are vying to fill five other City Council seats on the ballot.

The candidates shared their views on key issues with the Hoover Sun.

Q: Why are you running for this office, and what qualifies you to serve your community?

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Frank Brocato: I’m running to continue my work to keep Hoover safe, thriving and welcoming. I bring: a lifetime of service — firefighter/paramedic, fire marshal, mayor; led through COVID and social unrest with distinction; balanced budgets; reserves grew from $32 million to $80 million; AAA bond rating; eight straight top-rated financial audits; police and fire nationally accredited; Fire Department achieved Class 1 ISO; built a $90 million sports tourism economy; strong partnerships with schools; Hoover ranked top 25 U.S. city.

Nick Derzis: Hoover needs a change in leadership that is proactive and accountable. While we are a great city, major challenges—like declining commercial areas — are being ignored. Hoover deserves a mayor who listens, leads with integrity and delivers results without political spin. I’ve served this community for over 20 years as police chief, leading Hoover’s largest department with a standard of excellence. I understand how to anticipate problems and act before small problems grow into big ones.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 1 CANDIDATES

Tanveer Patel: I’m running for office because I care deeply about Hoover’s future. As a longtime resident, grandmother, entrepreneur, student spouse and community leader, I understand the diverse needs of our city. After 24 years in Hoover, I want to ensure Hoover grows wisely and fairly with thoughtful leadership that puts people first. My goal is to make every neighborhood feel heard and valued, and to leave behind a stronger, more unified city for my grandchildren and future generations.

Robin Schultz: As a 36-year Hoover resident and Bluff Park advocate, I’m running for City Council Place 1 to elevate our city’s education, economy and quality of life. Endorsed by Councilman Curt Posey as a “voice for the people,” I bring proven leadership as a business owner and transparency advocate, founding bluffparkal.org and The Hoover Channel. I’ve fought for schools, restoring bus services and donating computers through my nonprofit. I’ll champion smart growth, community voices and world-class education for Hoover’s future.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 2 CANDIDATES

Clint Bircheat: When I see the disconnect between the council, the mayor and his staff, I realize achieving success is deeply hampered by a lack of unity and mutual respect. My common sense approach and level demeanor with years of professional experience are valuable. The council is a governing board with trusted assignments: create laws and policy, maintain fiscally conservative balanced budgets, foster economic growth promoting attractive spaces and logistical synergy, keep our public safety a top priority, and appoint qualified citizens to various boards.

Kenneth Cox Jr.: I am running for office because I believe in all that Hoover has to offer. Our families are the lifeline of this city, and as a husband and father, I am committed to building an even stronger community that brings us closer together. As a successful coach and administrator, I understand the importance of working well together for the good of the whole, and as leaders we must consistently demonstrate in how we meet with each other, make decisions that impact our city (current and future) and understand that if there is a concern, it impacts us all. I chose to move (and build) my family here in Hoover 16 years ago, and I have also committed to stay regardless of the challenges presented to me. That commitment has only fueled me to lead by investing in our community of leaders through programs such as Leadership Hoover, of which I am the chairman.

Copeland Johnson: Place 2 is open, and now is the time that Hoover is most in need of Gen Z representation. There is not a single council member under 30, yet we will be the largest housing market, our children will be the significant school population, and we have over 40 years of earning potential to drive Hoover’s economy. I bring energy, fresh perspectives and modern solutions to fixing stormwater and commercial blight, and increasing educational funding.

Gene Smith: I believe my history of serving our city identifies my qualities, as a first responder with the Hoover Fire Department and an appointed member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, then as a multiple-term elected member of the City Council, the most recent as council president.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 3 CANDIDATES

Liz Lane: I’m running for Hoover City Council to bring care, creativity and inclusion to our city. As a mom, small business owner and artist, I understand the needs of families, entrepreneurs and the arts. I’m passionate about protecting our environment and amplifying underrepresented voices — especially women, small businesses and children with unique learning needs. Hoover has the resources; now we need the courage to lead thoughtfully and invest in what truly matters.

Ashley Lovell: I’m running for Hoover City Council Place 3 because I believe our city needs leadership that is forward-thinking. Hoover has unmatched and untapped potential not just in our region of Alabama, but the country. I believe my involvement in local issues, from protecting homeowners, neighborhoods, and working to preserve the character of our community has given me the valuable experience needed to be an effective voice for the people.

Robert Williams: After attending many City Council meetings, I realized how important it is to be involved in our city. I believe my background and experience in law and real estate gives me a unique perspective to serve our community.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 4 CANDIDATES

Christian Coleman: I am running for City Council because I believe that Hoover citizens deserve a transparent and responsive government. The local government exists to serve citizens, and I believe the current council is not delivering that. I grew up in Vestavia and have lived in Hoover for five years. I’m qualified because this is the place that shaped me and because I care.

Khristi Driver: I’ve learned a lot in the past two years, and I’m hitting my stride of maximizing the role to make a difference. I do a lot of work behind the scenes to shape policy and achieve positive outcomes. I’m known as an honest broker who cares not only about doing the right thing, but equally about doing things in the right way. As the only lawyer on the council, I bring a unique viewpoint and focus on policies and processes.

Donna Mazur: I am running for this office because it upsets me to see what is happening to our city. I feel that because I was on the Hoover Council before, I can bring a lot of knowledge to the council and the city. The fact that I do not work and have no other commitments will certainly be a positive.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 5 CANDIDATES

Steve Lawrence: To protect what works and improve what matters. In 2018, I started Hoover News and Information on Facebook. Today, almost 7,400 Hoover residents have joined our group. I am qualified to serve because there are significant problems that have been ignored, and I am prepared to show up and do the work for Hoover.

Derrick Murphy: I’m seeking re-election to the Hoover City Council to continue serving the city I’ve called home since 2005. As a civil engineer with over 24 years in large infrastructure and the water industry, I bring critical expertise in sustainable growth. I’ve served on the Board of Zoning Adjustment, the Hoover Board of Education as president, and since 2016, on the Council — supporting schools, public safety and the infrastructure that drives Hoover’s long-term economic development success.