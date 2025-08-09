Hoover election Q&A: How would you ensure transparency and trust in government?

Hoover voters will choose their next mayor and City Council on Aug. 26. Hoover’s current chief of police Nick Derzis is challenging Mayor Frank Brocato for the mayor’s seat, and fourteen candidates are vying to fill five other City Council seats on the ballot.

The candidates shared their views on key issues with the Hoover Sun.

Q: How would you ensure transparency and trust in government?

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Frank Brocato: I’ve worked hard to be visible and approachable — in schools, businesses and homes, sharing about our city and answering questions. I championed livestreaming council and zoning meetings, and ours is the first administration to post budgets, audits, capital projects and our checkbook online. I frequently visit homeowner meetings, garden clubs and community events. People know I’m one of them — a fellow resident who listens, cares and is always ready to serve.

Nick Derzis: I will restore full livestream video coverage of council meetings and ensure residents can speak, be heard and receive the answers they deserve. The council will be involved in decisions early — not handed contracts at the last minute to approve with partial or incomplete information. Also, I will hold regular town hall meetings. When people feel informed and included, trust grows. I’ll lead a government that listens, communicates openly and works together for the good of the city.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 1 CANDIDATES

Tanveer Patel: Hoover’s growth demands transparency to maintain trust. My website mockup, Hoover Transparency Platform, showcases a city-backed system for accountability. It features an interactive dashboard with real-time budget, zoning and road work updates. Virtual and in-person forums, monthly briefings and town halls will foster dialogue. As a CEO, I’ve learned leadership is about thinking through challenges and executing solutions. I’ll apply this to empower residents to track progress and shape Hoover’s future.

Robin Schultz: Others talk about transparency. I put it into action when I founded The Hoover Channel. We must remove the wall that has been put up between the residents and the city government. We must make it easier for residents to get answers to their questions without jumping through a number of hoops. I plan on having regular town hall meetings throughout the city so that residents can talk with me and other council members without being cut off or limited to 3 minutes.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 2 CANDIDATES

Clint Bircheat: Start with financial transparency so that everyone can see where every tax dollar is stewarded in plain reporting. Next, the council should have informal meetings that allow people time to express their full view in a respectful manner and be provided a timely answer. Lastly, we need to expand the meeting minutes details and digital record retention of council meetings so that years from now, the thoughts and views can be recalled by future decision makers.

Kenneth Cox Jr.: Be present and commit to meeting people where they are. Not allowing my position on the council to forget the importance of serving our citizens and fighting for their concerns.

Copeland Johnson: I would ensure transparency by doing my part to conduct open meetings, maintain open records and accurate meeting minutes, and answering resident questions in a comprehensive way. I think most government meetings and records should be available online.

Gene Smith: As stated above, returning council meeting records to the full conversations, both transcribed and video recorded, so those needing to understand the council’s legislative intent will completely understand. Make sure all City Council, planning and zoning and Board of Zoning Adjustment meetings held in the council chambers are maintained as governmental historical records. Completing citizen and commercial questions that arise during those meetings rather than hiding behind the wishes of the city attorney. This worked for the first 50 years of Hoover’s history. Why change now?

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 3 CANDIDATES

Liz Lane: Transparent leadership requires vulnerability — no one has all the answers, and pretending otherwise breeds mistrust. I’ll promote civic engagement through clear communication, accessible agendas, open budget discussions and regular town halls. Residents deserve more opportunities to engage with elected officials. It’s time for Hoover to prioritize action over delay and accountability over avoidance.

Ashley Lovell: Our city is not currently very transparent. Thanks to the help of local advocates, we do have The Hoover Channel that allows the public to stay up to date with the city’s business, but that isn’t enough. I would ensure that council agendas aren’t left blank or vague for the public’s viewing, I would ensure agendas are published more in advance, and I would invite more citizen involvement by making it easier to become involved.

Robert Williams: I firmly believe the residents deserve transparency. I can promise I would be completely transparent and would encourage other city officials to do the same. Although one cannot ensure that to happen, I would not vote for any measure that was not transparent. I would also encourage the residents to avail themselves of the information that is readily available to them.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 4 CANDIDATES

Christian Coleman: I would stream City Council meetings, publish the minutes of City Council meetings and take questions from citizens in any form they choose. Also, I would publish how I vote in City Council meetings and why.

Khristi Driver: During this term, I supported making the recordings of our livestreamed council meetings available online for future reference. I want to explore our public records request process to ensure it is fairly written and appropriately administered. Trust in government is earned, and I strive daily to earn the trust that the people place in me to always work for the best interests of Hoover.

Donna Mazur: Transparency is so important the residents have the right to know everything that is going on in the city and what their money is being spent on. Not after it is spent, and no deals made behind closed doors. If you have to make deals behind closed doors, then there is definitely something wrong.

CITY COUNCIL PLACE 5 CANDIDATES

Steve Lawrence: It starts with conducting a full state audit. Financial records must be shared publicly, clearly and promptly so residents know how their money is being spent. The city website must be simplified and user friendly. The City Council must not approve spending without receiving answers to all questions. Most importantly, leadership must regularly communicate with residents.

Derrick Murphy: Transparency starts with action. Since joining the council, we’ve started online access to meetings, improved public notices and increased meeting flexibility so residents can stay informed. I have a long record of openness — from my school board days to now. Going forward, I support more frequent town halls across all areas of Hoover (east and west) to listen and engage directly with residents. True transparency means meeting people where they are, and I remain committed to that every step of the way.