Hoover election forum set for Aug. 14 at schools' performing arts center

The Hoover Sun, Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce and League of Women Voters of Greater Birmingham are putting on an election forum for candidates for Hoover mayor and the Hoover City Council.

The forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14, at the Hoover City Schools Performing Arts Center at 1000 Buccaneer Drive and is free and open to the public. Former state Rep. Paul DeMarco is scheduled to serve as moderator for the forum.

The purpose is to give the public an opportunity to learn about candidates for office and hear their views on issues affecting the Hoover community. All candidates have been invited to attend and participate in the forum.

Candidates will have an opportunity to make a statement and will be asked to answer questions. The forum organizers are accepting questions from the public that will be considered for use in the forum. People are asked to send those questions in advance to event@hooverchamber.org.