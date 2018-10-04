Hoover denies variance request for alcohol recovery group home in Bluff Park

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover BZA 10-4-18 About 200 people packed the William J. Billingsley Council Chambers at the Hoover Municipal Center on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, most to oppose a zoning variance request to put a group home for women going through alcohol recovery in Bluff Park.

The Hoover Board of Zoning Adjustment tonight unanimously rejected a variance request to allow a group home for women recovering from alcohol addiction in Bluff Park.

About 200 people, most from Bluff Park and in opposition to the variance request, filled the William J. Billingsley Council Chambers at the Hoover Municipal Center for tonight’s meeting.

Page Rubin told the zoning adjustment board she wanted to open a group home for eight to 10 women who have completed an initial alcohol recovery program but need further support in their recovery.

She wanted to put the home at 321 Shades Crest Road, which is in a single-family estate zoning classification. Rubin said she believes putting the “Sober Living” group home in a safe, predictable, structured environment with a family setting is a key part of the recovery process for the women.

The women would be required to participate in outpatient treatment at a separate treatment facility and work or volunteer somewhere at least 20 hours per week, Rubin said. There would be a staff member at the home 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to provide supervision at the home, she said.

Michael Grammas, a man who spoke on behalf of Rubin and described himself as a lifelong member of the community, said he knows there has been apprehension in the Bluff Park community about this request, but said they have operated a similar facility in another over-the-mountain community for three years with no incidents.

The women would not be allowed to have visitors at the home and would be tested twice per week randomly, and there would be a zero tolerance policy for alcohol use, he said.

“I do feel like this is something our community needs,” Grammas said. “We either stay wounded in isolation or we heal in community. … We just want to offer an opportunity for women to advance in their recovery.”

Rubin asked the community to be open-minded in supporting the effort. “These are our mothers, our daughters, our sisters, our neighbors and friends,” she said.

But at least 17 people spoke against the variance request.

Marcus Chatterton, an attorney who lives in Bluff Park, said people recovering from addictions are some of the most vulnerable people in society, and he has a lot of respect for what Rubin is trying to do.

“They are trying to do a good thing, but they’re trying to do it in the wrong place,” Chatterton said.

A single-family estate zone is not the place to be operating a for-profit business that will house multiple unrelated people, he said. It’s the same as a boarding house, a bed and breakfast or a sorority house, he said. Those also would not be appropriate in this type of zoning, he said.

Frank Galloway, an attorney who said he represented 23 property owners in that area, said even if Samford University bought the property and wanted to put 10 of its best students in it, that also would be inappropriate. It’s grossly inconsistent with the zoning code, he said.

City Planner Mac Martin said he didn’t believe there is adequate parking spaces for eight or 10 residents and a staff member at the home, and numerous Bluff Park residents said they doubted there are adequate water lines and septic tank service for 11 people at the home. Others said traffic along Shades Crest Road already is an issue, and adding a group home in a single-family setting will only add more traffic.

Bluff Park resident Michelle Morgan said she believes in helping people, but she is concerned that there’s no oversight of this industry yet.

After more than an hour of public comment, the Zoning Board of Adjustments voted 5-0 to reject the variance request.

Board Chairman Dan Mikos said he didn’t think the request fit with the zoning for that community. Board member Kyle Puchta said he was concerned about having that many people on the same septic system and the parking issue.

“Having 10, 11 and possibly 12 cars just wasn’t going to work,” he said.

After the vote, Chatterton said he believes the zoning adjustment board did the right thing for the right reasons.

However, he doesn’t want people to think that the residents of Bluff Park are saying people going through alcohol recovery are not welcome anywhere in Bluff Park. This was just the wrong location, he said.

“I would like to see it successful somewhere else in Hoover,” he said.

Rubin said she obviously was disappointed in the decision. This is the fifth house on which she has made an offer. But she’s not giving up, she said.

“We will continue looking to find property that is right for us,” she said.

She wants to find something in an over-the-mountain community because there are people in those communities who need help, she said.

She hopes that the people of Hoover are serious about helping find the right spot.