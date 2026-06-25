Hoover Country Club's annual fireworks show returns July 3

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Country Club

With Independence Day around the corner, there are several events in and around Hoover to enjoy. For a full list of area events, check out our Fourth of July activities roundup.

Hoover Country Club will continue one of the city's longstanding Independence Day traditions with its annual July 3 fireworks show.

The private display is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. and is open to Hoover Country Club members and their guests as part of a day of holiday festivities at the club.

The fireworks are launched from the driving range behind the clubhouse and typically last 10-15 minutes. While the event itself is private, many residents gather along nearby streets and at Star Lake each year to watch the display from outside the club grounds.

Club officials are reminding attendees to help protect the golf course during the celebration by staying off the greens and sand bunkers and disposing of trash properly.

The annual fireworks show has become a popular tradition in the Green Valley community, serving as an early Independence Day celebration for both club members and many nearby residents who enjoy viewing the display from surrounding public areas.