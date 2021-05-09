Hoover councilman offers meet-and-greet with commentator Carol Swain

× Expand Photo from carolmswain.com Carol Swain is a national political commentator who frequently discusses topics related to racism, white privilege and education.

Hoover Councilman Steve McClinton is inviting the public to a Monday morning meet-and-greet session with retired political science professor and national political commentator Carol Swain.

Swain, a retired political science professor from Vanderbilt University who served on the Tennessee Advisory Committee to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission and the National Endowment for the Humanities, will be in the community room at Hoover City Hall at 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 10.

Swain, an African-American who frequently discusses topics related to racism, white privilege and education, is expected to give brief remarks and be available for questions, McClinton said. A brief video with remarks from Swain also will be shown, he said.

The meet-and-greet session is expected to last 45 minutes to an hour, McClinton said. It is free, and a light breakfast will be served.

Swain’s opinion pieces have been published in CNN Online, The Financial Times, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Times and USA Today. She has appeared on ABC Headline News, BBC Radio, National Public Radio, INT News, CNN’s AC360, Fox News’ Hannity, Fox and Friends, Lou Dobbs Tonight, Judge Jeanine, Michael Smerconish, The PBS News Hour and The Washington Journal.