Hoover council to consider sewer, stormwater line replacements

× Expand Still shot from city of Hoover YouTube video Hoover City Council members Casey Middlebrooks, Khristi Driver and Robin Schultz listen to a presentation during the council's work session on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026.

The Hoover City Council on Monday is scheduled to consider awarding a $504,000 contract for an emergency repair of a main sewer line in Riverchase and a $351,000 contract for stormwater improvements on Glenwood Road in the Shades Mountain community.

Kevin Miller Development, if awarded the sewer contract, will replace about 1,300 feet of ductile iron pipe which has been compromised due to significant corrosion, city records show. Because this is an emergency repair, the city obtained only two bids for the job, and this was the lowest of the two bids.

The job should take about 45 days to complete, said Jason Welch, the engineering program manager for sanitary sewer systems in the city of Hoover.

Meanwhile, Carr Development had the lowest cost among eight bidders for the stormwater pipe replacement on Glenwood Road, city records show. The contract, if approved, would include removal and installation of stormwater pipes and other stormwater structures, roadway and site restoration, traffic control, erosion and sediment control and grading work.

The job should take about 60 working days to complete, records show.

The Hoover City Council also on Monday is scheduled to consider whether to accept a $20,000 grant from discretionary money allocated by state Rep. Mike Shaw to go toward a project to renovate and extend an asphalt multi-use trail at Loch Haven Park. The 3,500 feet of trail will expand opportunities for walkers, runners and cyclists in the area and include street crossing improvements, three parking spaces and boardwalk bridge structures over a creek.

The council also will consider whether to apply for a $25,000 grant from the Shelby County Parks and Recreation Department for expansion and renovation of the disc golf course at the Inverness Nature Park. The grant requires a 25% match of $6,250 from the city and would include the creation of two new disc golf holes to replace two holes lost to the Inverness Heights development, as well as new tee boxes, new gravel in the parking lot and work to address drainage issues and control erosion.

In other business, the council is considering:

Renewing a contract to hire the Balch & Bingham law firm, specifically Michael Davis, to serve as a lobbyist for the city for up to $240,000 a year, plus business-related expenses

Renewing a contract with Na-Rom Strategies Corp. to provide strategic marketing, communications, public relations, media production, social media management, promotional materials and digital content for the city for up to $200,400 a year

Renewing a contract with Hospitality Business Solutions to provide assistance with tourism promotion and initiatives in the city for $60,000 a year, plus travel and business expenses

Renewing a contract with a company called FireStats to help the Hoover Fire Department with statistics and reporting needed for accreditation and reporting for $15,600 a year

Renewing a contract with the Oliver Wyman actuarial analysis company to assist with worker’s compensation and property and casualty claim analysis for $24,000 over five years

Accepting a $100,000 grant from the Alabama Forestry Commission to remove kudzu, Bradford pear trees and other invasive species and improve forest health and visitor experiences at Howard Lake next to Hoover City Hall and along Interstate 459

Declaring 11 vehicles and 10 pieces of equipment, including five drones, as surplus for disposal through auction, recycling or donation

Approving Hoover’s participation in Shelby County’s hazard mitigation plan

Approving spending $120,000 with Neel-Schaeffer for additional inspection services for the expansion of the National Computer Forensics Institute at the Hoover Public Safety Center and $85,000 for additional program management services by Lemoine Co. for the same project

Approving an increase in business license fees for insurance companies providing services other than fire and marine insurance from $20 to $50, an increase in general business license fees from $5 to $14, a new $100 license fee for multifamily and single-family rental properties and the leasing of tangible personal property, a $200 fee for nonresidential leases, and increased penalties on delinquent business licenses.

Annexing a single-family residential lot on .4 acres at 2813 Berkeley Drive in the Inverness community

Declaring public nuisances for high weeds and/or grass at 104 South Run Circle, 542 Oneal Drive, 2016 Chapel Road and 2112 Larchmont Circle and cutting the high weeds and/or grass at five properties previously declared a public nuisance (1915 Buttercup Drive, 2258 Farley Road, 3475 Tamassee Lane, 425 Shades Ave.and 2344 Mountain Oaks Lane)

Setting a public hearing for Nov. 9 to consider whether to allow an indoor, climate-controlled self-storage facility at 4548 Valleydale Road

Monday's meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Hoover City Hall.

See the complete agenda and supporting documents for Monday's Hoover City Council meeting here.