Hoover council to consider new private K-8 school on Alabama 119

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Trinity Presbyterian Church wants to operate its K-8 school, Trinity Classical Academy, on the church property at 7160 Cahaba Valley Road, across from Tattersall Park in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover City Council on Monday plans to consider Trinity Presbyterian Church’s request to open a K-8 school on the church property across Alabama 119 from Tattersall Park.

The council also will consider a request from Inkana Development to allow a two-story, indoor climate-controlled self-storage facility at 4548 Valleydale Road next to the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus.

Trinity Presbyterian this year started a new school — Trinity Classical Academy — that has about 50 students currently but had to begin the school year at another location after it realized it didn’t have proper zoning approval to open the school in the church building at 7160 Cahaba Valley Road.

At the city’s request, the church paid for a traffic study that found that a school with fewer than 100 students would not generate enough traffic to require any roadway modifications on Alabama 119. The church also filed a request with the city to operate the school as a “conditional use” on the property.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Nov. 2 recommended approval of the church’s request with the condition that if the total occupancy of the school portion of the building exceeds 100 people, the church would come back with a new conditional use request.

If occupancy levels for the school rise above 100, the school use ceases to be an “accessory use” and becomes a primary use, which would trigger additional requirements for things like a sprinkler system and potential alterations to building exits, a Hoover fire official said.

Additionally, if the occupancy level of the school were to rise above 100 people, the church would need to have its traffic study updated to reflect the greater numbers, City Planner Mac Martin said.

Church and school officials have said they appreciate that cities have legitimate zoning and land-use authority, but they believe the city in this case is overstepping its bounds with unreasonable requirements.

Martin said two other private schools within the Hoover city limits — Prince of Peace Catholic School and Hoover Christian School — both had to obtain “conditional use” approval to operate their schools as well and said the city is fulfilling its responsibility to protect the health, safety and welfare of people using the buildings and driving on roads within the city limits.

See more details about the Trinity Presbyterian Church zoning case here.

Regarding the self-storage facility at 4548 Valleydale Road, Inkana Development and StoreEase are proposing a 39,105-square-foot building on commercially zoned land just west of the college campus, behind Bob’s Power Equipment and the Sherwin-Williams paint store. The building would have entrances on each level rather than roll-up doors and no boat or RV storage.

The developer is committing to maintain a 30-foot undisturbed buffer between the self-storage property and the adjacent Lynwood Estates neighborhood to the north and to replace another 20 feet of trees that have to be removed to do the development, Martin said.

All construction traffic would be routed to Valleydale Road, and the developer committed to give the homeowners association advance notice of any construction that must take place outside normal working hours, he said.

See more about the self-storage facility case here.

The City Council also on Monday is set to consider:

Paying off $4.49 million in debt principal that currently is not scheduled to be paid off until July 1, 2028. This should save the city about $20,000, Chief Financial Officer Melinda Lopez said.

Renewing a contract with Davies Claims Solutions to handle insurance claims for the city

Approving a 90-day extension of a contract agreement with Kopri Signs & Graphics for custom imprinted apparel

Revising an agreement with the Hoover Board of Education regarding payment of instructors in the Riverchase Career Connection Center Fire and Emergency Service Academy

Accepting quarterly payments from the Alabama Tourism Department to support the 2027 SEC Baseball Tournament

Accepting a $20,000 grant from Jefferson County to help support the Hoover Senior Center

Approving a preventative maintenance agreement with Willo Products Co. for security equipment at the Hoover Jail.

Cutting high weeds and/or grass at 2108 Kelly Lane and 2212 Rocky Ridge Road and billing the property owners for the work

Monday’s City Council meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Hoover City Hall.