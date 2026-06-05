Hoover council to consider greenway trail study for Riverchase Business Park

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover The Hoover City Council is considering whether to help fund a study to add trails along the Cahaba River in the Riverchase Business Park, as well as trail extensions to Riverwalk and Valleydale Road.

The Hoover City Council on Monday will consider whether to help fund a study for new greenway trails in the Riverchase Business Park.

The plan is to study the feasibility of adding a trail along the Cahaba River between U.S. 31 and Interstate 65, as well as trail connections to the Riverwalk development and Valleydale Road, City Planner Mac Martin said.

Such trails would help fulfill goals identified in the city’s comprehensive plan and parks and recreation master plan of giving more people access to the natural beauty of the Cahaba River and places to enjoy recreational walking, Martin said.

City officials also have stated a desire to expand the city’s pedestrian pathways so that they connect with surrounding jurisdictions, and extending trails to Valleydale Road would get the city’s trail network closer to Pelham, Oak Mountain State Park and parts of unincorporated Shelby County, he said.

The homeowners association in Southlake, on the eastern side of Interstate 65, also has expressed an interest in extending any trails along the Cahaba River underneath the interstate, Martin said. There does seem to be sufficient space in the underpass for such an additional trail connection, he said.

The proposed greenway study would review existing site conditions, evaluate constraints and opportunities, developer trail alignment alternatives, prepare conceptual drawings illustrating potential improvements, analyze project impacts and develop estimates of probably construction costs.

The study itself would cost $59,948, with a federal grant picking up $47,958 of that (80%) and Hoover being asked to contribute $11,990 (20%).

The study is expected to take six months to complete and would be administered by the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham.

In other business Monday, the Hoover City Council is expected to: