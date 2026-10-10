Hoover council to consider $6.75 million contract for police drones, body cameras

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson

The Hoover City Council on Monday is scheduled to consider a $6.75 million contract to upgrade its Police Department drone program and body-worn camera video system.

One of the biggest changes will be the addition of two new first responder drones, giving the Police Department a total of four first responder drones that can be spread out farther across the city, police Chief Clay Morris said.

There currently is one at Hoover City Hall and the Finley Center, and the plan is to add a first responder drone somewhere in the U.S. 280 corridor and another in the southern portion of the city, Morris said. Once all four drones are in place, this should give the city first responder drone coverage for 70% of the city limits, he said.

The first responder drones can be deployed quickly and get to crime scenes or vehicle accidents before officers in vehicles can get there due to road and traffic limitations. They have a range of about 3 miles from their base.

Another big benefit of the new contract with Axon Enterprise is that it will give the Police Department unlimited storage of body camera video footage, Morris said. In the past, the department had a limited amount of storage capacity and would have to delete most body camera footage after a certain period of time, he said.

Being able to keep all body camera video footage will be a huge plus and serve as a protection for both the public and officers, he said.

The new contract is, however, much more expensive than the current contract. The current contract cost the city $650,000 over five years, and the new contract would cost the city $6.75 million over five years, Morris said.

In other action Monday, the Hoover City Council is slated to consider:

An $804,222 contract with Coston General Contractors to build a new Hoover Lake House beside Hoover City Hall

A five-year lease renewal with Harden Properties for the Hoover Police Department’s Bluff Park substation

Another change order for the National Computer Forensics Institute addition project

A request to annex a .14-acre piece of property at 1526 Kestwick Drive and zone it as an E-2 single-family residential estate district

Resolutions to declare properties at 2108 Kelly Lane and 2212 Rocky Ridge Road as public nuisances due to high weeds and/or grass

Licenses to sell alcoholic beverages for Crazy Cajuns at 125 Inverness Plaza and Umi Sushi Poke at 2539 John Hawkins Parkway

An agreement to pay $15,700 to the Miss Hoover Foundation, which runs the Miss Hoover and Miss Hoover Teen programs

An emergency declaration to replace the No. 1 force sewer main in the Riverchase sewer system after serious problems were identified

First readings of five ordinances, including the annexation of 2813 Berkeley Drive and four amendments to the city’s business license code covering insurance company licensing, issuance fees and payment of city licenses and license fees tied to rentals and leases of real property

The council meets at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Hoover City Hall at 100 Municipal Lane.