Hoover council temporarily delays funding agreement for Valleydale widening

The Hoover City Council on Monday night temporarily delayed approval of an amendment to a funding agreement with the state for the widening of Valleydale Road in the Inverness area.

Hoover and Shelby County are partnering with the Alabama Department of Transportation on a plan to widen 3.5 miles of Valleydale Road between Caldwell Mill Road and Inverness Center Drive. The plan is to widen that section of road to five lanes and add a sidewalk on the north side of Valleydale Road.

But it has taken 27 years to get the project scope identified, plans drawn and approved, and right of way acquired. And now the state is beginning to relocate utilities, Hoover City Engineer Chris Reeves said. Utility relocation is expected to take up to three years and cost $10 million, and Hoover’s portion of that is $2 million, Reeves said.

In order to proceed with utility relocation, the state wants Hoover to approve a funding agreement for construction as well. The amended agreement puts the revised estimate for construction at $45 million, with Hoover being responsible for $8.3 million of that, Reeves said. Shelby County in 2011 agreed to kick in $1 million toward that, and Hoover officials are in talks with Shelby County about increasing the county’s contribution as costs have escalated, he said.

Hoover’s $2 million contribution for utility relocation already has been budgeted, but the city needs to come up with another $6 million for the project, Reeves said.

Hoover Councilman Casey Middlebrooks said the Valleydale widening is a great project that everyone wants to see completed but questioned whether it was prudent to approve a funding agreement before the council identifies the source of the money.

Jennifer Cornett, Hoover’s chief financial officer, said she believes the city can use a portion of its state gasoline tax money for the Valleydale widening. The city typically gets about $4 million in state gas tax money each year, and she and Reeves are proposing to pull about $1 million of that each year for the Valleydale widening project.

It likely will be two to three years before construction can begin, so with Shelby County’s contribution, there should be enough money to cover the cost, Cornett said.

The construction project is divided into two phases. Phase one from Caldwell Mill Drive to Meadow Drive (past Veterans Park) is estimated to cost $25 million, and Hoover will need to come up with $4.3 million likely by the start of construction in late 2028, Reeves said. Phase two from Meadow Drive to Inverness Center Drive is estimated to cost $20 million, and Hoover’s portion of that is $4 million, Reeves said. That money likely won’t be needed until 2031, he said.

Middlebrooks said he still wasn’t comfortable with the details of it and asked to delay a vote on the funding amendment until the council’s next meeting on April 7, and the rest of the council agreed to postpone the vote.

