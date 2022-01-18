Hoover council rejects zoning amendments sought by Walmart

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220118_Hoover_council The Hoover City Council meets at Hoover City Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. From left are Councilmen Mike Shaw, John Lyda and Curt Posey.

The Hoover City Council, in a 3-3 vote, on Tuesday night rejected a request from Walmart to allow product deliveries earlier in the morning at the store on John Hawkins Parkway and to allow drive-through restaurants on the parcel of the shopping center that includes Walmart.

The request was highly contested by residents of the adjacent Cahaba River Estates community, which unsuccessfully tried to block the creation of the shopping center in 1999 and eventually settled a lawsuit over it that included a court-approved settlement agreement with zoning restrictions.

Those zoning restrictions, approved by the City Council in 1999, prohibited deliveries between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. and prohibited fast-food restaurants with a drive-up service window or service to patrons in vehicles, with the exception of one restaurant where food could be picked up at a drive-up window but not ordered at a drive-up or exterior walk-up window.

Walmart last year asked for removal of the prohibition against drive-through restaurants and asked for permission to allow deliveries beginning at 4 a.m. instead of 7 a.m.

Deliveries of fresh items such as meat and produce have not been arriving in time for shelves to be stocked for early morning shoppers, City Planner Mac Martin said.

City Administrator Allan Rice, a member of the current zoning board, also said the restaurant business has changed and many restaurants not considered “fast food” now are offering drive-through and curbside service, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Residents of Cahaba River Estates argued that the zoning restrictions were put in place in 1999 to protect the neighborhood and said they didn’t want to see those protections removed.

Some residents have argued that even the city can’t change the zoning restrictions without court approval or agreement from all parties to the 1999 lawsuit. A Jefferson County judge late last year ruled the city has the authority to change zoning restrictions, but Cahaba River Estates residents have asked the judge to reconsider that ruling.

On Tuesday night, Councilmen John Lyda, Steve McClinton and Casey Middlebrooks voted against Walmart’s request, while Councilmen Mike Shaw, Sam Swiney and Curt Posey voted in favor of the request.

The request needed a majority of votes in favor to succeed and thus failed.

Posey said Walmart is a valuable business for the city and he didn’t think the company’s request for two “small” changes in zoning conditions was unreasonable in today’s business environment.

If Walmart doesn’t get what it wants there, it could decide to leave that location for somewhere else and leave a vacant big-box store behind, Posey said.

But McClinton said he believes it’s important for the city to live up to promises that were made to residents 20-plus years ago.

“My job is to make sure those promises to residents years ago are still kept,” McClinton said.

Lyda said issues like this are best resolved not through litigation and contentious zoning hearings but by parties working together to find a compromise.

“Reasonable people can come to reasonable solutions if they’re willing to come together to find common ground,” Lyda said.

He expects the parties involved eventually will come together to figure out a mutually acceptable solution and bring it back to the city for another vote, he said.

Barry Vickery, another member of the Cahaba River Estates Homeowners Association who was involved in the 1999 lawsuit, said he was pleased with the council’s decision Tuesday night but also believes the matter will come back up.

But first, with an appeal still before the circuit court, “it needs to play itself out in court,” he said.

