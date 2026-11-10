Praise erupts as Hoover council OKs private K-8 school on Alabama 119

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People associated with Trinity Classical School lift hands in praise to God as they sing the doxology after the Hoover City Council approved a zoning request to allow their school to locate on the 7-acre property of Trinity Presbyterian Church a 7160 Cahaba Valley Road, using the existing church facility. The meeting was at Hoover City Hall on Monday, Nov.9, 2026.

The Hoover City Council chambers turned into a worship center briefly Monday night after the council approved a request to allow Trinity Presbyterian Church to put its new K-8 school on the church property along Alabama 119.

Once the council meeting was over, a host of students from Trinity Classical Academy filed to the front of the room to get some photos in front of the council dais, and a parent spontaneously broke out singing the doxology. Others joined in, and the rest of the room stood still and fell silent as hands were lifted toward Heaven.

The journey to open the school was a difficult one after church and school officials learned this summer they needed special zoning approval to operate a school on the church property, which technically is zoned as a commercial district but had “conditional use” approval for a church.

The church didn’t have time to go through the zoning process before school was scheduled to begin in August, so school officials had to seek an alternate path to get started. At first, they were advised by city staff to seek deannexation of the 7-acre property so they could legally operate school in unincorporated Shelby County, but the Hoover City Council ended up denying that request.

That forced the church to pack up all the school furniture and supplies and begin the school year at an alternate location while they sought proper zoning approval in Hoover.

Some people in the community raised concerns about traffic, so the church had to pay for a traffic study to be done that indicated no road improvements would be needed if school occupancy stayed below 100.

But as the church and school officials continued interacting with city staff, they were hit with a multitude of other problems that needed to be addressed, from landscaping requirements, fire code upgrades and handicap-accessibility issues to signage issues along Alabama 119. Church leaders said it seemed they were being forced to meet unreasonable requirements that violated their religious liberties.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission last week recommended approval for the school as long as the church addressed several pending issues and kept the school’s occupancy level at 99 or fewer people.

And when the issue came up for a vote Monday night, the City Council voted 6-0 in favor of the school.

Council President Casey Middlebrooks said church and school officials went through the proper processes to get the zoning they needed and building inspectors made sure the school would meet certain conditions.

“I feel like once they meet all those conditions, it should be a positive thing for the community,” he said.

Councilman Robin Schultz agreed, noting that if the school occupancy gets above 100 people, the school will come back for another review and round of approval, making sure that the property can accommodate whatever the proposed higher number might be.

Schultz said the bigger issue to the City Council was the prospect of deannexation. Council members didn’t want to see the property deannexed because the city would lose control of it.

“In that area of Hoover, you deannex it and Birmingham may come in and gobble it up,” Schultz said. “In that area, I don’t feel comfortable losing anybody. I’d rather bring people in. It’s just a very difficult area.’

He thinks everyone is happy with the final result, he said.

Rich Lusk, pastor of the church, said he’s very happy and thankful with how things turned out because it provides a forward path for the school.

Most of the city’s conditions already have been met, Lusk said. There are still some issues with accessibility for handicapped people in the parking lot, but those should be addressed soon, and he hopes the school will be able to start a new semester on the church property in January.

There was no public discussion about the “conditional use” approval Monday night, and that’s likely because of discussions that church and school officials have had in private with the City Council and other officials, Lusk said.

“The city staff, the city engineer and city planner were really helpful in communicating with us and did a great job,” he said.

There was a lot of drama leading up to the zoning approval, but “we’re happy with the end result,” Lusk said.

SELF-STORAGE FACILITY

In other business Monday night, the City Council denied a request from Inkana Development to allow a two-story, indoor climate-controlled self-storage facility at 4548 Valleydale Road next to the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus.

Inkana Development and StoreEase were proposing a 39,105-square-foot building on commercially zoned land just west of the college campus, behind Bob’s Power Equipment and the Sherwin-Williams paint store. The building was planned to be designed architecturally to resemble an office building and would not have roll-up doors or boat or RV storage, developer Slade Blackwell said.

The developer committed to maintain a 30-foot undisturbed buffer between the self-storage property and the adjacent Lynwood Estates neighborhood to the north and to replace another 20 feet of trees that have to be removed to do the development, City Planner Mac Martin said.

All construction traffic was to be routed to Valleydale Road, and the developer committed to give the homeowners association a week’s notice of any construction that must take place outside normal working hours.

The vote to deny the self-storage zoning request was done with a voice vote. Middlebrooks, who said he voted against the request, said he didn’t think a self-storage business was the highest and best use for that property but declined to explain why.

Schultz said there are already a lot of self-storage businesses in the area and that his biggest concern was that he wanted to protect the Lynwood Estates neighborhood behind the proposed facility.

“I know they put a lot into the buffer, but it wasn’t enough,” Schultz said. “My main thing was – it’s so close to that neighborhood.”

Kent Stump, one of the Lynwood Estates neighbors who lives close to the property, said he was surprised the council voted against it and he thought it actually should have been approved.

“I think the developer has done a good job of easing everybody’s objections or anxiety about it,” Stump said. “The developer made a lot of concessions.”

He agreed to make the building architecturally pleasing, to position air conditioning units in such a way that the noise would be less for the adjacent neighborhood and to replant a protective barrier of trees after some trees were removed, Stump said. “It’s probably one of the better things that they could build,” he said.

The City Council also: