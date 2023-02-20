Hoover council OKs extra $106,000 for Russet Woods sidewalk project

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Jon Anderson The city of Hoover paid $470,276 to install this sidwalk along Russet Woods Drive, stretching about half a mile from South Shades Crest Road to Guyton Road. At left is how the right of way looked on July 5, 2022, and at right is how it looked on Feb. 20, 2023. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The city of Hoover paid $470,276 to build this sidewalk along Russet Woods Drive in Hoover, Alabama. The sidewalk stretches about half a mile from South Shades Crest Road to Guyton Road, stretching about half a mile × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The city of Hoover paid $470,276 to build this sidewalk along Russet Woods Drive in Hoover, Alabama. The sidewalk stretches about half a mile from South Shades Crest Road to Guyton Road, stretching about half a mile Prev Next

The Hoover City Council on Monday night approved an extra $106,000 for a sidewalk project recently completed in Russet Woods.

Southeasetern Sealcoating built a roughly half-mile sidewalk on Russet Woods Drive from South Shades Crest Road to Guyton Road, but it ended up costing more than originally intended.

The council in July of last year approved a contract with Southeastern Sealcoating for about $364,000, but once the contractor got on the job, it became apparent some additional retaining walls would be needed so as not to impact residents’ septic systems in their yards, City Engineer Chris Reeves said.

The additional retaining walls made up about 90% of the change order approved by the Hoover City Council Monday night, Reeves said.

The total cost for the construction project ended up being $470,276, but that was still below the $500,000 budget for the construction portion of the project, Reeves said. The total budget for the project was $600,000, including design and inspection costs, he said.

The sidewalk was completed about a month ago, Reeves said. Russet Woods residents have been asking when and where the next phase of sidewalks for their community will be built, but that is undetermined because the council has not yet approved funding for additional phases, Reeves said.

In other business Monday, the City Council:

Heard a report from Hoover Metropolitan Complex General Manager Shannon Ealy that the Perfect Game baseball and softball organization has renewed its contract with the Hoover Met Complex for another three years through December 2025. Hoover is a regional hub for Perfect Game and in the last fiscal year hosted 29 Perfect Game tournaments that drew more than 1,200 teams over 81 days, resulting in a $28 million economic impact, Ealy said.

Heard a report from the city’s chief financial officer, Tina Bolt, that the city’s first quarter revenues for fiscal 2023 were just slightly over budget at $37.3 million. However, with expenditures also below budget, the city saw a $5.7 million gain in its general fund balance as of the end of December, boosting it to $96.7 million. Sales and use tax revenues were up $1.35 million from the first quarter of fiscal 2022, she said.

Heard a report from fire Chief Clay Bentley that the Hoover Fire Department retained its top Class 1 rating from the Insurance Services Office after a recent review and is one of only 411 fire departments in the nation with a Class 1 rating.

Heard a report from police Chief Nick Derzis that the Hoover Police Explorer Post 2033 recently competed in a Winterfest competition in Gatlinburg and, among 50 teams, placed second in the active shooter division, third in uniform inspection and third in interviews and interrogation.

Reappointed Mark Maynard to the Hoover Personnel Review Board through Feb. 28, 2026.

Approved a license for GEMCO to sell alcoholic beverages in the parking lot of the Beef O’Brady’s restaurant at The Grove shopping center for the restaurant’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Declared several items as surplus property, including a 2017 Ford Explorer, 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe, nine exercise bicycles and six pallets of broken equipment.

Set a public hearing for March 6 to consider the annexation of a single-family residential property at 402 Cambo Lane in Bluff Park owned by Blake and Rachel Shultz.