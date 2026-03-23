Hoover council OKs more money for larger Fourth of July fireworks show

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Hoover’s fireworks show at the Hoover Met Stadium on Sunday, June 30, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.

The annual Independence Day fireworks show at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium will be a little larger than usual in connection with the nation’s 250th birthday, following approval of a new contract Monday night.

The Hoover City Council on Monday night approved a new contract with Pyro Shows of Alabama for the fireworks celebration that includes about 250 more fireworks shells than in the past, Hoover Parks and Recreation Manager Michael Pepper said.

This year’s show, to be held at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, will include a “birthday barrage” at the beginning of the show and a new “red, white and blue scene” just before the finale, Pepper said. The cost to the city is $35,648, a 30% increase from last year’s cost of $27,500, records show.

The fireworks will be shot from behind the outfield at the Hoover Met, and people are invited to park in surrounding parking lots to view the show. Many people gather at nearby locations as well, such as the parking lots of The Village at Brock’s Gap and The Grove shopping centers.

In other business Monday night, the Hoover City Council: