Hoover council hires appraiser for land sale near Cahaba River

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover The city of Hoover is selling 1.7 acres of land near the Cahaba River in Riverchase for redevelopment by a private developer. The land once was home to a concrete mixing site.

The Hoover City Council on Monday night took another step toward selling 1.7 acres of land the city owns near the Cahaba River in Riverchase to a private developer.

The council voted to hire The Falkner Firm to conduct an appraisal of the property at 3989 Lorna Road. The council previously on Sept. 22 voted in favor of selling the property to a company called Cahaba Landing Development with the condition that the price be determined by an independent third party appraiser.

The land formerly was used by Bama Concrete as a concrete mixing site but has been vacant for years. The City Council bought a total of 2.63 acres there in April 2022 for $375,000 with the intention of selling at least part of the property to a private developer who could make better use of it considering its proximity to the Cahaba River.

The idea was to turn the spot into a canoe and/or kayak launch and have a complimentary business such as a canoe or kayak business and/or restaurant or retail site.

Cahaba Landing Development has said its plan is to put a “food and beverage provider,” light retail tenant, coworking space and common green space on the property it is buying. The city is keeping the remaining acre of property closest to the river for a potential kayak and canoe launch.

Cahaba Landing Development is owned by five men who graduated from Hoover High School in 2002 who consider this a passion project, said Phil Amthor, one of the partners. They see it as an opportunity to help the city add to quality of life in the city by redeveloping a vacant piece of property that fits in with the city’s long-term plan of creating another canoe and kayak launch in the city, Amthor said.

Planners in the metro area have been looking for ways to develop ecotourism along the Cahaba, and this could be a great piece of such a network, former Economic Development Manager Greg Knighton has said.

It may be a stop along the way for people canoeing down the river, where they can get out and grab a bite to eat before continuing on down to the Cahaba River Park in Shelby County, Knightob said earlier this year.

In other business Monday night, the Hoover City Council: