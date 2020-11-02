Hoover council chooses Lyda as president; council, mayor sworn in for 4 years

× 1 of 42 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201102_swearing_in16 The Hoover City Council chose John Lyda as its president in the inaugural meeting of the new council at Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. × 2 of 42 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201102_swearing_in4 Hoover Municipal Judge Brad Bishop swears in John Lyda for his third term on the Hoover City Council at Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. × 3 of 42 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 201102_swearing_in38 Members of the Hoover City Council elected in 2020 are, from left, Sam Swiney, Derrick Murphy, Mike Shaw, John Lyda, Curt Posey, Casey Middlebrooks and Steve McClinton. The Hoover City Council on Monday night chose John Lyda as its new president as the council enters its next four-year term.

Lyda is entering his third term on the council — making him the longest-serving council member among the current group — and won re-election handily with 78 percent of the vote in August.

Councilman Mike Shaw, who made the motion for Lyda to become president, noted Lyda has the most experience and has a good plan for how the council is going to collaborate as a team and conduct meetings efficiently and quickly.

The former council president, Gene Smith, was always concerned about making sure the council had as much information as possible before taking a vote, Shaw said. Lyda intends to take a different approach and try to get more questions answered during work sessions so action meetings move along more quickly, Shaw said.

It’s not a matter of being better or worse; it’s just a different style, he said. “Given his track record, I think he’ll do a good job.”

The council also on Monday chose Curt Posey as council president pro temp, meaning he will serve as president on occasions when Lyda is absent.

All seven council members were sworn in Monday night, including incumbents Lyda, Posey, Shaw, Casey Middlebrooks and Derrick Murphy, and newcomers Steve McClinton and Sam Swiney.

Hoover Municipal Judge Brad Bishop swore in Lyda, Posey, Shaw and McClinton, while Presiding Jefferson County Circuit Judge Elisabeth French swore in Murphy. Middlebrooks was sworn in by his brother, Chad Middlebrooks, and Swiney was sworn in by his brother, Vincent Swiney.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato also was sworn in for his second term Monday night — by former Jefferson County Circuit Judge Michael Graffeo.

Brocato said he and the seven council members all know they wouldn’t be in office without the support of so many family and friends and pledged to have “absolute open communication” with the council.

“We learned a lot working together over the last four years and a lot of things that we all want to do better,” Brocato said. “We’ve got a great city here. We’ve governed in really difficult times these last four years. Anyone that’s been an elected official over the last four years has dealt with some really difficult things, and we’ve been right in the middle of it.”

Brocato said he thinks Hoover has led well and been an example throughout the state in the last four years and can continue to be a good example in the next four years.

“There’s a lot to be done and a lot of excitement,” Brocato said. “I know we’re going to come out of it and, when we do, we’re going to hit the ground running. I look forward very much to working with each and every one of you.”

Lyda joined Brocato in welcoming McClinton and Swiney to the council. They each bring a wealth of knowledge to the council and, most importantly, passion and love for the city of Hoover, which will complement the passion and love for the city the returning council members have, Lyda said.

Lyda also committed to the mayor that the council wants open communication with him, constantly and consistently working on behalf of what’s best for the residents of the city.

In other business Monday night, the council: